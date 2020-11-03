Election 2020: See Nevada County results here
Results are now coming in. These totals represent about 35% of all votes cast.
Grass Valley City Council, Full Term, Three will be seated
- Janet Arbuckle: 1,918
- Bob Branstrom: 1,676
- Steven Conrad: 494
- Thomas Ivy: 1,634
- Edward W. Peevey: 861
Nevada City City Council, Short Term, One will be seated
- Amy Cobden: 295
- Catalina Llanos: 127
- Gary Petersen: 439
Nevada Irrigation District Division 3, Full Term, One will be seated
- Karen Hull: 2,354
- W Scott Miller: 1,971
Nevada Irrigation District Division 5, Full Term, One will be seated
- Rich Johansen: 1,837
- John Norton: 1,911
Nevada County Board of Education Trustee Area 1, Short Term, Two will be seated
- Susan E. Clarabut: 10,953
- Peggy A Delgado Fava: 8,514
- Louise B. Johnson: 10,042
Nevada County Board of Education Trustee Area 2, Full Term, One will be seated
- J. Timothy May: 9,627
- Ashley V. Neumann: 9,210
Nevada County Board of Education Trustee Area 3, Full Term, One will be seated
- Julie Baker: 10,593
- Grace Hudek: 8,301
Measure L — Whether the offices of Nevada City clerk and city treasurer should be appointed
Yes: 577
No: 303
Measure M — Whether to extend Measure M, a half-cent sales tax enacted in 2006 and set to expire at the end of 2022
Yes: 778
No: 124
Measure N — Should Grass Valley have a cannabis business tax
Yes: 2,131
No: 1,240
Measure O — Should the Beyers Lane Community Service District have a parcel tax increase
Yes: 1
No: 5
Nevada City Elementary School District, Full Term, Two will be seated
- David Alkire: 1,272
- Sandra M Barrington: 1,901
- Ty Conway: 1,583
- James Sperlazza: 1,383
Nevada Joint Union High School District Trustee Area 4, Full Term, One will be seated
- DuWaine Ganskie: 1,621
- Leslie Lattyak: 1,184
Nevada County Consolidated Fire District, Full Term, Four will be seated
- Thomas E Carrington: 4,023
- Shawana Cresswell: 2,053
- Spencer W Garrett: 4,243
- Patricia L Nelson: 4,278
- Marianne Slade-Troutman: 3,989
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User