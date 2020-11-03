Election 2020: See Nevada County results here | TheUnion.com
Election 2020: See Nevada County results here

Results are now coming in. These totals represent about 35% of all votes cast.

Grass Valley City Council, Full Term, Three will be seated

  • Janet Arbuckle: 1,918
  • Bob Branstrom: 1,676
  • Steven Conrad: 494
  • Thomas Ivy: 1,634
  • Edward W. Peevey: 861

Nevada City City Council, Short Term, One will be seated

  • Amy Cobden: 295
  • Catalina Llanos: 127
  • Gary Petersen: 439

Nevada Irrigation District Division 3, Full Term, One will be seated

  • Karen Hull: 2,354
  • W Scott Miller: 1,971

Nevada Irrigation District Division 5, Full Term, One will be seated

  • Rich Johansen: 1,837
  • John Norton: 1,911

Nevada County Board of Education Trustee Area 1, Short Term, Two will be seated

  • Susan E. Clarabut: 10,953
  • Peggy A Delgado Fava: 8,514
  • Louise B. Johnson: 10,042

Nevada County Board of Education Trustee Area 2, Full Term, One will be seated

  • J. Timothy May: 9,627
  • Ashley V. Neumann: 9,210

Nevada County Board of Education Trustee Area 3, Full Term, One will be seated

  • Julie Baker: 10,593
  • Grace Hudek: 8,301

Measure L — Whether the offices of Nevada City clerk and city treasurer should be appointed

Yes: 577

No: 303

Measure M — Whether to extend Measure M, a half-cent sales tax enacted in 2006 and set to expire at the end of 2022

Yes: 778

No: 124

Measure N — Should Grass Valley have a cannabis business tax

Yes: 2,131

No: 1,240

Measure O — Should the Beyers Lane Community Service District have a parcel tax increase

Yes: 1

No: 5

Nevada City Elementary School District, Full Term, Two will be seated

  • David Alkire: 1,272
  • Sandra M Barrington: 1,901
  • Ty Conway: 1,583
  • James Sperlazza: 1,383

Nevada Joint Union High School District Trustee Area 4, Full Term, One will be seated

  • DuWaine Ganskie: 1,621
  • Leslie Lattyak: 1,184

Nevada County Consolidated Fire District, Full Term, Four will be seated

  • Thomas E Carrington: 4,023
  • Shawana Cresswell: 2,053
  • Spencer W Garrett: 4,243
  • Patricia L Nelson: 4,278
  • Marianne Slade-Troutman: 3,989

