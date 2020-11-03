Election 2020: See Nevada County results here

Results are now coming in. These totals represent about 35% of all votes cast.

Grass Valley City Council, Full Term, Three will be seated

Janet Arbuckle: 1,918

Bob Branstrom: 1,676

Steven Conrad: 494

Thomas Ivy: 1,634

Edward W. Peevey: 861

Nevada City City Council, Short Term, One will be seated

Amy Cobden: 295

Catalina Llanos: 127

Gary Petersen: 439

Nevada Irrigation District Division 3, Full Term, One will be seated

Karen Hull: 2,354

W Scott Miller: 1,971

Nevada Irrigation District Division 5, Full Term, One will be seated

Rich Johansen: 1,837

John Norton: 1,911

Nevada County Board of Education Trustee Area 1, Short Term, Two will be seated

Susan E. Clarabut: 10,953

Peggy A Delgado Fava: 8,514

Louise B. Johnson: 10,042

Nevada County Board of Education Trustee Area 2, Full Term, One will be seated

J. Timothy May: 9,627

Ashley V. Neumann: 9,210

Nevada County Board of Education Trustee Area 3, Full Term, One will be seated

Julie Baker: 10,593

Grace Hudek: 8,301

Measure L — Whether the offices of Nevada City clerk and city treasurer should be appointed

Yes: 577

No: 303

Measure M — Whether to extend Measure M, a half-cent sales tax enacted in 2006 and set to expire at the end of 2022

Yes: 778

No: 124

Measure N — Should Grass Valley have a cannabis business tax

Yes: 2,131

No: 1,240

Measure O — Should the Beyers Lane Community Service District have a parcel tax increase

Yes: 1

No: 5

Nevada City Elementary School District, Full Term, Two will be seated

David Alkire: 1,272

Sandra M Barrington: 1,901

Ty Conway: 1,583

James Sperlazza: 1,383

Nevada Joint Union High School District Trustee Area 4, Full Term, One will be seated

DuWaine Ganskie: 1,621

Leslie Lattyak: 1,184

Nevada County Consolidated Fire District, Full Term, Four will be seated