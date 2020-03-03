Election 2020: Nevada County Board of Supervisors District 1

With 32% of precincts reporting Tuesday night, incumbent chairwoman Heidi Hall led challengers Deborah Wilder and Michael Taylor in the primary race for the District 1 Board of Supervisors seat.

Hall had 2,210 votes, about 47% of the tallied vote, compared to 1,266 votes for Wilder and 1,228 votes for Taylor.

If no candidate collects more than 50% of the vote, plus one vote, the top two vote-getters will face each other in the November election.

“It feels great, I’d love to see this end now and not have to go on to the general,” Hall said. “It’s close. I’m very happy with the initial results, but we’ll see what happens.”

Attracting enough votes to avoid a November election would signal confidence in the board and her campaign, said Hall.

“I love this job, I’m working very hard and I’m trying to be responsive to the needs of the community and I’m really excited to be able to do it for another four years,” Hall said.

The campaign focused on issues like housing and homelessness, cannabis cultivation, and economic development, but may have ultimately come down to whether residents were satisfied with the direction of the board as represented by Hall or agreed with the challenges that the county’s growth and speed of solutions has been too slow. Wilder offered community-based, fire danger prioritization during her campaign, including reintroducing Community Emergency Response Training while Taylor emphasized the need for building and development, including giving staff more leeway in interpreting building codes.

“Throughout my campaign, I’ve been humbled by the support I’ve received from members of my constituency, our community at large and the other candidates for supervisor who’ve chosen to approach this election respectfully and with integrity,” Taylor said in a statement. “Whether you voted for me in this election or not, I’m thankful to the members of this community who exercised their right to vote. Your vote is your voice and I look forward to continuing to use mine in conversations moving forward into the runoff.”

Incumbent District 2 Supervisor Ed Scofield ran unopposed for his seat while Hardy Bullock ran unopposed for District 5, after incumbent Richard Anderson announced he would not seek reelection.