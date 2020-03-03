Election 2020: Nevada City Council

Political newcomer Douglass Fleming was leading the pack Tuesday night for the Nevada City Council race with 446 votes.

Daniela Fernandez, another newcomer, was second place with 342 votes. Incumbent Councilwoman Reinette Senum was third with 275 votes.

The results reflect 32% of the vote, and are incomplete and unofficial.

The top three vote-getters will take seats on the council.

“People wanted an adult in the room, and I don’t say that disparagingly toward anyone else on the council at all,” Fleming said. “The discord with the council was fresh in everybody’s mind. The people I talked to, they wanted change, they wanted civility, they wanted people to get back to the business of the city.”

After years of struggling to field candidates for a competitive election, Nevada City voters had plenty to choose from with a crowded field of candidates offering their take on issues like parking, homelessness, fire safety and 5G wireless telecom regulations.

The other three candidates running for council are Lorraine Reich, 222 votes; incumbent council member David Parker, 221 votes; and Rick Ewald, 162 votes.