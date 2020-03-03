Election 2020: 1st Congressional District

With 39,836 votes, Republican U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa led Democrat Audrey Denney, who had 19,434 votes as of 9 p.m. Tuesday — with 13.3% of precincts reporting.

If these results hold, LaMalfa and Denney will advance to a November runoff.

A crowded field vied for the 1st Congressional District seat, with four challengers trying to unseat incumbent LaMalfa. The congressman is seeking his fifth term in Congress after winning reelection against Democrat Audrey Denney by 160,046 to 131.548 votes — or 54.9% to 45.1% — two years ago. The congressman for the first time lost two counties in that election — Nevada and Butte. He won every county in his first three elections to Congress.

LaMalfa said he’s running to continue the projects he’s been working on, including fire safety, forest management and hardening the energy grid.

To ease problems regarding PG&E and the energy grid in northern and central California, LaMalfa suggested that the regulations affecting the utility company be relaxed.

Denney is running on a platform of removing money from politics, expanding Medicare for All, decreasing prescription drug costs, combatting climate change, enhancing forest restoration and she supports maternity leave and paid family leave.

LaMalfa’s challengers also include Gregory Cheadle, no party preference; and newcomers Rob Lydon, Democrat; and Joseph LeTourneau IV, no party preference.