Elder/memory care classes at Penn Valley and Madelyn Helling libraries

Four classes on elder care and memory loss will be held at the Penn Valley Station Library and the Madelyn Helling Library beginning Jan. 31. These classes will be presented by Barbara Larsen, creator and author of “Movement with Meaning.” Larsen is an educator and consultant who has been working in the field of dementia care since 1985. Her experience encompasses working with individuals with memory loss, family caregivers and health care professionals.

The first class is: “Dementia or Alzheimer’s: What’s the Difference?” and will be presented from 3 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 31 at the Penn Valley Station Library, located at 11336 Pleasant Valley Rd. in Penn Valley. Space is limited at the Penn Valley library, so registration is required. This program will be repeated from 11 a.m. to noon on Feb. 11 at the Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way in Nevada City. In this class, Larsen will define the symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease and will navigate the resources and services available in Nevada County.

Subsequent classes will continue through April and May at both libraries. The topics include the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, mindful care giving and preventing Alzheimer’s.

Visit the library events calendar for the schedule of classes at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-5070 for more information.