Elaine Ashton: California laws show ‘mind-boggling idiocy’

After reading Jo Ann Rebane's column of May 8 (I also read her very informative first column), the insanity of the laws of California are once again revealed.

We "taxpayers" are forced to pay taxes but are not allowed to be told how our "taxes" are being used. That the people who create budgets are not "allowed" to know what they are budgeting for — is mind-boggling idiocy.

We all know that our "privacy" is being violated constantly — but the "privacy" of those who are draining our tax dollars is far more important.

"Just give us your money and we'll see to it that we put it to good use — trust us."

Elaine Ashton

Grass Valley