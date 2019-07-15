El Salvador Project’s field director to speak at Friends meeting in Nevada City

Robert Broz, field director for the El Salvador Projects, will be speaking at the Sierra Friends Center on July 21. All are welcome. The mission of the El Salvador Projects of the Palo Alto Friends Meeting is to raise the level of education for the young people of the poorest communities in El Salvador. Founded by Carmen Broz, the El Salvador Project began in 1990 with two main focuses:

• Funds for K-12 programs (computers, sewing machines, baking equipment, school supplies, teacher aid, librarian salaries, “Alternative to Violence” workshops and several workshops on building fuel efficient wood burning stoves.

• Funds to access university level education for qualified students. It costs approximately $1,200 per year for the program to educate one university student. Since 1999, when the program’s university student loan program was started, the El Salvador Project has graduated more than 100 students as teachers, nurses, technicians and students with B.A. and B.S. degrees ranging from computer science to industrial engineering. As of 2017, the project is providing financial support to 17 university students. Support includes maintaining two student houses, one in San Salvador and one in San Miguel for students from Morazan, the poorest region in El Salvador.

The El Salvador Project operates with an annual budget of about $40,000 of which between 15% and 20% is allocated to administration expenses. More financial and statistical information is available by emailing clerk@pafmelsalvadorprojects.org. There will be a potluck lunch at 11:15 a.m. at the Grass Valley Friends Meeting House (in Nevada City), with Broz’s presentation beginning at 11:45 a.m. The presentation will be at the Sierra Friends Center, 13075 Woolman Lane (off Jones Bar Road) in Nevada City. For directions, visit https://www.woolman.org/about/directions.