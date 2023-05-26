Grass Valley’s El Barrio Mexican Market will commemorate the beginning of summer this Saturday with a fiesta/car show featuring the Cameron Park Corvette Club. The club boasts over 20 makes and models all in collector condition.
The cars’ owners will be present to answer any questions and educate enthusiasts on the vehicles themselves.
“I work for Owens Corning and we have a really good customer in Grass Valley called MEC Construction,” said Kevin Hatten of Cameron Park Corvette Club, speaking of El Barrio co-owners Matthew Gross and Haven Caravelli. “They are the nicest people. I was visiting with them and they had taken me to their new adventure (El Barrio) and we got to talking. I knew Matt was a car guy as well. That was the genesis and we thought it would bring our club up to Grass Valley. He said, yeah I would love to do that.”
Hatten said he is expecting 24 cars at Saturday’s event.
“I am not expecting any old ones but we’ll see the C5s which I think are from ‘97 to 2004, and then there’s the C6s that are 2005 to 2013 and then C7s which were 14-19 and the rest are called C8s.”
The car show will go from 10:30 a.m. to about 1:00 p.m., at which point the real fiesta will begin. Mexican street snacks including tacos, esquites, tostilocos, fruit cups, pollo asado and agua fresca will be available.
Kids are welcome to the celebration, with activities being offered such as painting maracas and cracking the piñata. Raffle prizes will be up for grabs, and music will be played to add to the festive environment.