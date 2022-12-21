Eight days of celebration

Jason Miller and his family lit the Shamash (the central candle) which is the center candle that lights the others on a menorah. Mark Gold performed blessings and lit the other three candles during Chabad of Grass Valley’s menorah lighting ceremony Tuesday in Nevada City.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

Revelers turned out Tuesday evening to Robinson Plaza in Nevada City to witness the lighting of the town’s menorah celebrating Chanuka.

In addition to the large menorah, which resides in the town square, Hansen Brothers Enterprises provided the world’s largest “dreidel” in the form of one of its cement trucks, which attendees of the ceremony could spin with help from an experienced professional.

Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz and his wife Chyena have been running the Chabad since 201 and organized Tuesday’s event, which welcomed community members and leaders.

“Today we gather as a community to recognize and celebrate the tradition of the lighting of the menorah; the kindling of the light,” said Nevada City Mayor Doug Fleming. “When communities come together and support one another and move toward the light, we all take a step to diminish the darkness that dims our spirit.

“I was reminded by my dear Jewish friends that the kindling of the light is a sacred ceremony commemorating a faith displayed against all odds. Seemingly today that same thing is being tested, again. So, perhaps offering a moment of reflection for all to have faith in our better selves and remain vigilant against all who would harm our humanity.”

Nevada City Mayor Doug Fleming spoke at the Chabad’s menorah lighting Tuesday, calling for a moment of silence in the name of peace, good will, and remembrance of loved ones.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

Grass Valley City Council member Bob Branstrom was on hand to lend his own take on the evening’s significance.

“We are all one people and that’s being one people around the world as well as in western Nevada County,” Branstrom said. “That’s important right now because we are in the midst of the winter holidays. All of these are sharing something in common because as the mayor was pointing out it’s an opportunity to not just to light the menorah but to represent the light that is in each one of us.”

Rabbi Yusewitz led the ceremony and recognized the significance of people of the Jewish faith being able to publicly celebrate their heritage, where in times past, doing so may have proved unsafe for them.

Hansen Brothers donated use of the world’s largest “dreidel” in the form of one of its cement trucks. Guests could operate the rotating drum with help from Hansen’s professionals.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

“How privileged we are to be able to light the menorah publicly and proudly, out in the street, out in the public without fear of discrimination,” Yusewitz said. “How many of our fellows in other countries who cannot do the same? We are thankful to live the United States of America where we have the freedom to celebrate and enjoy Chanuka publicly and proudly.

“Chanuka celebrates two miracles, yet surprisingly we focus on one of them,” the Rabbi continued, “the one of the oil that lasted for eight days; they found a tiny jug of oil and it lasted for eight days.

“There is a profound message here: each of us has a small jug of oil buried deep within our hearts. This jug of oil is pure and inherently good and cannot be tainted, ever. We may think our integrity is lost … perhaps we have done something that cannot be corrected. Perhaps something has been done to use that makes us feel like damaged goods. The story of Chanuka is here to tell us: We each have deep inside of us that pure and powerful place that is goodness that cannot be damaged. Dig deep within yourself and you will find that oil. “

Chabad of Grass Valley provides Jewish services to Nevada County and outlying areas. It states that it is open to all walks of life regardless of background, level of observance, or affiliation. For further information please visit http://www.jewishgv.com .

Mark Gold was called upon to light candles on the menorah. Chanuka is often referred to as the “Festival of Lights.”

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

