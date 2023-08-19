Managing Editor
Nevada County is expected to feel the effects of Hurricane Hilary over the weekend and into the beginning of next week, with about a half-inch to an inch of rainfall.
Nevada County is expected to feel the effects of Hurricane Hilary over the weekend and into the beginning of next week, with about a half-inch to an inch of rainfall.
“We are expecting widespread rainfall from this system as it decays and moves northward but we are expecting limited impacts in interior Northern California,” National Weather Service warning coordination meteorologist Courtney Carpenter said, adding that it will bring significant and potentially dangerous and rare impacts to Southern California.
“This is a rare event for California,” Carpenter said.
According to the National Weather Service, any relation to Hurricane Hilary will come in the form of precipitation, and not in the form of wind.
“There should be no direct connection with the wind,” National Weather Service forecaster Karl Swanberg said. “We’re going to have normal winds.”
The weather service is keeping a close eye on the storm, especially as it moves inland across Southern California, and will notify of any changes in impacts to Northern California.
“This is expected to bring limited impacts given the amounts aren’t too bad,” Carpenter said of impacts to Northern California. “But it will cause slick roads and some of those nuisance issues given how long we’ve seen rain in most of our area.”
Rain estimates from 1/10th of an inch on the Westside of the Valley, to a ¼ inch in the central part of the Sacramento Valley, to a ¼ inch to ½ inch in the foothills is forecast. Portions of the Sierra Nevada crest may see 1 to 2 inches of rain.
