Educator Library Card now available at Nevada County Community Library

The Nevada County Community Library is excited to announce the new Educator Card for the use of teachers who are employed by an educational institution in Nevada County. The goal of the Educator Card account is to provide teachers with access to materials that support students in the classroom. Through the Educator Card, teachers at all levels may apply for a separate physical card that allows them to supplement school resources to help bridge material gaps. Teachers can have an Educator Card account in addition to a regular library account of their own. The card will be available to educators employed at PreK-12 schools as well as, certified home schools, licensed day cares, camps and after school programs. With this card, educators may borrow up to 100 items at a time for classroom use for up to eight weeks and do not accrue fines helping to provide barrier free access to the library.

For more information on the benefits of the Educator Card or on how to apply please contact Youth Services Librarian, Jillene Davidson by email at Jillene.davidson@co.nevada.ca.us or by calling 530-265-1541.