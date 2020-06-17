‘We’re all excited’: Summer high school sports conditioning to begin Monday

A small win happened this week for those involved in youth sports.

Starting Monday, Nevada Joint Union High School District athletes have been cleared to begin summer training and conditioning, though events are subject to guidelines from the state as well as the county health department, according to district administrators. Generally, students are to maintain physical distancing, wear masks and will be working out in small groups of five to 10.

“It’s very similar to how gyms and pools have been allowed to open up,” said Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden, adding that most of what student-athletes will be doing is exercising, thus making them less prone to injury.

The California Interscholastic Federation, which oversees California high school sports, still has not decided on how the sports calendar will appear for the 2020-21 season, but Nevada Union High School Athletic Director Daniel Crossen said a decision will likely be made by July 20. Still, the fact that the state institution is allowing for conditioning is significant, said Crossen.

“Coaches, kids, athletic directors, superintendents, principals — we’re all excited,” he said. “Everyone wants to do something. Everyone wants to be active.”

All high school student-athletes will have the ability to partake in conditioning, regardless of their sport, said Crossen, but each sport has particular protocols and restrictions. As such, Crossen said these gatherings won’t be like formal practices, but will, rather, mostly be an opportunity for people to get in shape, stay healthy and connect with their peers and coaches.

“We want to make sure that they’re involved, that they’re connected,” he said, “and we want to make sure we don’t transmit anything.”

All athletes won’t necessarily take to the fields or the gym on Monday, said Crossen, as parents and students still need to register and have a physical on file before conditioning. Once conditioning draws to a close, the fall season will inch closer to reality.

“A lot is still unknown. We really don’t know what fall will look like,” said Crossen, noting that CIF wants to have fall, winter and spring sports seasons. “I’m cautiously optimistic about that,” he added.

Much is also still unknown about the upcoming school year, but the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools sent out an advisory Wednesday noting that schools will gradually reopen throughout the 2020-21 school year. Over the next 10 weeks, the advisory said school districts will issue further communications and guidance to students and their guardians about specific upcoming changes at each school site.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.