‘We cannot wait:’ Distance learning begins next week for Nevada County public schools

After waiting for movement from the state Capitol, local schools are reverting back to Plan A.

Originally planned for this week, Nevada County public schools will officially begin distance learning next week.

Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay said school districts held off because they were waiting for the federal and state government to help them determine how to plan distance learning for moderate to severe special education students due to their unique situation. At the moment, special education distance learning plans will be determined by special education teachers, with those individuals communicating directly with parents of special education students.

Despite the delay, Lay said local school districts have used the time wisely.

“I think we were able to have more time for the planning process,” he said. “We decided as a county that we cannot wait. We have a plan moving forward.”

Many things have been shaken up around education due to the coronavirus. At this point, 114 community colleges in California have suspended in-person instruction as have all public four-year universities, according to EdSource, and nearly all K-12 schools have been closed, impacting over 6 million students and their families. State testing will be suspended, pending a federal waiver.

Distance learning in Nevada County, which has been recommended by the state and the Centers for Disease Control, will look a bit different depending on the school district. Some schools will hold preparation days on Monday and Tuesday and others will be ready to begin study sooner.

“A lot of schools and charter schools are ready to go on Monday morning,” said Lay, noting that many have been using Zoom — a communications app — to hold meetings with teachers and administrators.

Students and parents are intended to be notified about how future instruction will continue via email or phone message from each individual school site as of 5 p.m. today.

“Each district is going to be a little different,” said Nevada Joint Union High School Superintendent Brett McFadden. The administrator echoed Lay’s perspective — any more time devoid of instruction would negatively affect residents.

“Our students and our families can’t wait any longer,” he said.

