Union Hill district superintendent to retire at the end of the school year

In 2015, David Curry took over the role of superintendent for the Union Hill School District after transferring from an administrative role with the Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District.

At the end of the year, Curry is retiring from Union Hill. He and his wife, Regina Curry, a counselor at Grass Valley Charter School, will be moving to San Diego to spend more time with family.

“It’s time for our family to turn the page and go to a whole new area,” said Curry.

The superintendent announced his decision at the Jan. 15 Union Hill board meeting.

Curry has been a school administrator for a total 34 years, most of which occurred at the Tahoe-Truckee school district. He said his time at Union Hill has been spent investing in relationships, trying to train staff members to become leaders.

“I’ve met so many amazing educators along the way that are just selfless, compassionate, so intelligent and give so much of themselves for the good of kids,” he said.

He said investing in intervention techniques that help students to read is one of his most important impacts in the school district.

“Reading is the foundation for everything,” he said.

Curry also cited the importance of establishing a behavioral support system, adding a behavioral analyst, psychologist and a full-time counselor. This investment, he said, is aligned with the restorative practices that are being implemented in the Nevada Joint Union High School District.

“There aren’t bad people,” said Curry. “Good people just make bad decisions every now and then.”

Through the evolution of his career, Curry said he and his wife are grateful for those who have been working with them.

“We just appreciate it all,” he said.

His last day will be June 30.

