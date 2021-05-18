TechTest Jr. math competition winners announced
TechTest Jr is an event for 5th through 8th graders and it focuses on problem-solving skills. The purpose is to provide an opportunity for students to demonstrate their proficiency at applying math and science knowledge to solve problems. Aside from acknowledging them for their skills, it’s intended to promote the development of more critical thinking activities in the county and to help prepare students for future exams of this type, such as the SAT and ACT. It also helps students to prepare for the TechTest Merit Scholarship program in their senior year of high school to compete for over $15,000 in college scholarships. For more information on the high school test, email dpistone@mtstmarys.org.
There are two versions of the test; one is for 5th and 6th graders and the other is for 7th and 8th graders. Awards are given to the top five finishers in each grade. In addition, the top 5 finishers in each division are also recognized, with the top three of each division selecting a STEM-related prize, such as a robot, quadcopter, single-board computer, etc.
There were 14 schools that participated this year, and the winners represented 8 different schools. The winners for the 2021 competition are:
TOP FINISHERS
Fifth grade
First: Tryggvi Pehling, Forest Charter
Second (tie): Samuel Walsh, Seven Hills
Second (tie): Kyler Simpton, Union Hill
Fourth (honorable mention): Caden Hoffmeister, Cottage Hill
Fifth (honorable mention): Bryce Mendoza, Union Hill
Sixth grade
First: Corbin Brose, Mt. St. Mary’s
Second: Kaylee Mower, Forest Charter
Third: Ravenna Patterson, Seven Hills
Fourth (honorable mention): Elsa Burt,Grass Valley Charter
Fifth: Hailey Wilson, Forest Charter
Overall 5th/6th
First: Corbin Brose, Mount St. Mary’s
Second: Kaylee Mower, Forest Charter
Third: Ravenna Patterson, Seven Hills
Fourth: Tryggvi Pehling, Forest Charter
Fifth (tie): Elsa Burt, Grass Valley Charter
Fifth (tie): Samuel Walsh, Seven Hills
Seventh grade
First: Dane Torgerson, Magnolia
Second: Spencer Thauberger, Mt. St. Mary’s
Third: Whitney Murphy, Grass Valley Charter
Fourth: Adalie Wood, Union Hill
Fifth (tie): Kaylee Fore, Arete Charter
Fifth (tie): Thomas Billingsley, Mt. St. Mary’s
Eighth grade
First: Ashley Lattyak, Union Hill
Second: Addie Tice-Raskin, Arete Charter
Third: Parker Tice-Raskin, Arete Charter
Fourth (tie): Max Galvin, Seven Hills
Fourth (tie): Noah Ross, Union Hill
Fourth (tie): Mariposa Freeling, Magnolia
Overall 7th/8th
First: Dane Torgerson, Magnolia
Second: Ashley Lattyak, Union Hill
Third: Spencer Thauberger, Mt. St. Mary’s
Fourth: Whitney Murphy, Grass Valley Charter
Fifth: Addie Tice-Raskin, Arete Charter
Congratulations to all of the winners and a big thank you to all of those students that participated and to the teachers at each site that helped make this happen. A big thank you goes to Dave Pistone for coordinating the event for our students, even amidst the pandemic.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
TechTest Jr. math competition winners announced
TechTest Jr is an event for 5th through 8th graders and it focuses on problem-solving skills. The purpose is to provide an opportunity for students to demonstrate their proficiency at applying math and science knowledge…