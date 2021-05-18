TechTest Jr. math competition winners announced

TechTest Jr is an event for 5th through 8th graders and it focuses on problem-solving skills. The purpose is to provide an opportunity for students to demonstrate their proficiency at applying math and science knowledge to solve problems. Aside from acknowledging them for their skills, it’s intended to promote the development of more critical thinking activities in the county and to help prepare students for future exams of this type, such as the SAT and ACT. It also helps students to prepare for the TechTest Merit Scholarship program in their senior year of high school to compete for over $15,000 in college scholarships. For more information on the high school test, email dpistone@mtstmarys.org .

There are two versions of the test; one is for 5th and 6th graders and the other is for 7th and 8th graders. Awards are given to the top five finishers in each grade. In addition, the top 5 finishers in each division are also recognized, with the top three of each division selecting a STEM-related prize, such as a robot, quadcopter, single-board computer, etc.

There were 14 schools that participated this year, and the winners represented 8 different schools. The winners for the 2021 competition are:

TOP FINISHERS

Fifth grade

First: Tryggvi Pehling, Forest Charter

Second (tie): Samuel Walsh, Seven Hills

Second (tie): Kyler Simpton, Union Hill

Fourth (honorable mention): Caden Hoffmeister, Cottage Hill

Fifth (honorable mention): Bryce Mendoza, Union Hill

Sixth grade

First: Corbin Brose, Mt. St. Mary’s

Second: Kaylee Mower, Forest Charter

Third: Ravenna Patterson, Seven Hills

Fourth (honorable mention): Elsa Burt,Grass Valley Charter

Fifth: Hailey Wilson, Forest Charter

Overall 5th/6th

First: Corbin Brose, Mount St. Mary’s

Second: Kaylee Mower, Forest Charter

Third: Ravenna Patterson, Seven Hills

Fourth: Tryggvi Pehling, Forest Charter

Fifth (tie): Elsa Burt, Grass Valley Charter

Fifth (tie): Samuel Walsh, Seven Hills

Seventh grade

First: Dane Torgerson, Magnolia

Second: Spencer Thauberger, Mt. St. Mary’s

Third: Whitney Murphy, Grass Valley Charter

Fourth: Adalie Wood, Union Hill

Fifth (tie): Kaylee Fore, Arete Charter

Fifth (tie): Thomas Billingsley, Mt. St. Mary’s

Eighth grade

First: Ashley Lattyak, Union Hill

Second: Addie Tice-Raskin, Arete Charter

Third: Parker Tice-Raskin, Arete Charter

Fourth (tie): Max Galvin, Seven Hills

Fourth (tie): Noah Ross, Union Hill

Fourth (tie): Mariposa Freeling, Magnolia

Overall 7th/8th

First: Dane Torgerson, Magnolia

Second: Ashley Lattyak, Union Hill

Third: Spencer Thauberger, Mt. St. Mary’s

Fourth: Whitney Murphy, Grass Valley Charter

Fifth: Addie Tice-Raskin, Arete Charter

Congratulations to all of the winners and a big thank you to all of those students that participated and to the teachers at each site that helped make this happen. A big thank you goes to Dave Pistone for coordinating the event for our students, even amidst the pandemic.