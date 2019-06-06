Summer lunches available for kids at the Grass Valley library

For the second year, children ages 18-and-under can get a free, healthy lunch five days a week at the Grass Valley Library, starting Monday.

Lunch is served from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the shady backyard of the library, located at 207 Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley. From 12:30 to 1 p.m., participants are encouraged to engage in a fun activity that changes each day. Children and families are welcome to stay at the library as long as they like after lunch.

Summer lunches at the library are offered Monday through Friday beginning Monday and ending on Aug. 13.

The summer lunches program is a partnership between the Nevada County Community Library, Grass Valley School District Child Nutrition, and the Nevada County Public Health department. Currently, 75% of children in the Grass Valley School District receive free or reduced lunch throughout the school year.

When school is no longer in session, children and families may struggle to find food to fill this gap. With the summer lunches program in place at the library, youth in the Grass Valley area will be able to find nutritious meals and enriching programs to help their minds and bodies grow throughout the summer.

In the summer of 2018, more than 1,600 children and teens enjoyed a nutritious lunch and an entertaining activity at the Grass Valley Library. Activities included yoga, art projects, a smoothie bike and weekly science experiments.

No sign up or registration is necessary and there is no income requirement. While adults will not be provided a meal, snacks will be available for parents and caregivers. Federal regulations require that lunch must be eaten at the library and cannot be taken from the site.

For more information, call 530-470-2692.

Source: Nevada County Community Library