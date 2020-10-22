Start of hybrid model delayed for Grass Valley School District

The Grass Valley School District will return to on-campus instruction in a hybrid model Nov. 2.

The model will involve an A/B cohort system for Bell Hill Academy, Lyman Gilmore Middle School, and Margaret G. Scotten School.

An a.m./p.m. split will be used instead at Grass Valley Charter School, a decision district Superintendent Andrew Withers wrote in a letter to families earlier this month. That decision was due to the school being the only K-8 charter in the district and not offering transportation services.

The district said earlier this month that it would be transitioning into a hybrid model — although the original date set was this coming Monday — after this decision was approved in a September special board meeting.