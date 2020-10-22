Start of hybrid model delayed for Grass Valley School District
Staff Writer
The Grass Valley School District will return to on-campus instruction in a hybrid model Nov. 2.
The model will involve an A/B cohort system for Bell Hill Academy, Lyman Gilmore Middle School, and Margaret G. Scotten School.
An a.m./p.m. split will be used instead at Grass Valley Charter School, a decision district Superintendent Andrew Withers wrote in a letter to families earlier this month. That decision was due to the school being the only K-8 charter in the district and not offering transportation services.
The district said earlier this month that it would be transitioning into a hybrid model — although the original date set was this coming Monday — after this decision was approved in a September special board meeting.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User