Silver Springs celebrates graduation ceremony

As the Class of 2019 celebrates its graduation, The Union is sharing speeches presented at the ceremonies from across the community. Below is a transcript from a commencement speech from graduating juniors and parenting couple Miles Townsend and Fiona Kearney.

Miles — Good evening to all families and friends who have come here to celebrate with us today, I’m Miles Townsend.

Fiona — And I am Fiona Kearney.

Miles — And we are graduating as juniors here at Silver Springs.

Fiona —This school has given us the opportunity to finish high school and move on to college, also providing information on scholarships and financial aid. It has set us up for success, in a hectic time of our lives.

Miles — In the middle of my sophomore year of high school, I left behind Nevada Union on my way to Silver Springs to get myself back on track academically. After finishing the school year, Fiona and I discovered that we were expecting a beautiful daughter named October. I knew I would have to work hard so I could provide for my new family.

Fiona — I made the decision to attend Silver Springs to graduate early and take care of October. While going to this school, I had the chance to volunteer at the Infant Center on campus. Cretia, the supervisor, and all the teachers helped me shape the foundation I wanted to raise my child on. Jolene Hardin, the director for the Young Parents Program, also was a huge help with making that foundation. She has shown me countless resources for the support we need, and taken her own time to check up on our family.

Miles — Silver Springs has given us the path to our bright future. Last summer before coming here, the principal, Marty Mathiesen, met with us one on one to make sure we were comfortable and set up for our classes. Terry, the counselor, pushed us to graduate early and organized our credits accordingly. We wouldn’t have thought this was even possible without their help.

Fiona — When I was closer to my due date in January, Miles and I finished all of our class work on home hospital and independent study. This was so we could be at home and prepare ourselves for our then soon-to-be baby girl. Mr & Mrs Haas gave us the tools we needed to prosper and fulfill what we thought we never could. Now, I’m enrolled into Sierra College and I am taking online courses for my associate’s degree as Miles works a full-time job. October is 3 months old, and she is happy and healthy. Soon, we will be moving out and be on our own.

Miles — All the teachers here encouraged us on this journey of parenthood and graduation. To all the staff at Silver Springs, thank you for the patience and time you put into guiding the students here. We are all lucky to have had this great opportunity to thrive and show that no matter where we started or what stereotypes we face, we can flourish.

Miles and Fiona — We are proud to announce, “Congratulations to the class of 2019”!