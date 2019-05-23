Sierra Nevada Children’s Services hosts disaster preparedness conference

Ahsley Sherman of Charlotte's Friends practices using a fire extinguisher with the guidence of Deputy Fire Marshal Patrick Mason.

Sierra Nevada Children’s Services held a Disaster Preparedness Conference Saturday through the California Preventive Health and Safety Practices Trainer Program grant.

Early childhood educators gathered to hear from a panel of local fire and law enforcement agencies including: Deputy Josh Stanis from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department, Captain Jeff Pettitt from the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services, Deputy Fire Marshals Patrick Mason and Terry McMahan from Nevada County Consolidated Fire, and Brian Waughan from the Grass Valley California Highway Patrol.

Attendees learned about evacuation procedures, public safety power shutoffs, defensible space, wildland fire, and how to stay informed using local resources such as CodeRED. CodeRED sends alerts to your mobile device or your landline via text message, phone call, or email if an emergency is happening in your neighborhood. You can sign up for CodeRED alerts on MyNevadaCounty.com

Susan Rogers, a volunteer from the Fire Safe Council and member of The Union’s editorial board, shared helpful resources.

Sierra Nevada Children’s Services training coordinator Lucia Stewart provided instruction on how to create a thorough disaster plan for child care facilities using a 10-step plan.

Community Care Licensing program manager Keven Peters and analyst Blake Morillas were in attendance to answer questions and share lessons learned from previous experiences across the state.

Attendees voiced that their favorite part of the event was the opportunity to practice using fire extinguishers with Nevada County Consolidated Fire. Remember the acronym “PASS”: Pull the pin, aim, squeeze the handle, and sweep back and forth near the base of the fire all while slowly moving closer to the fire as it extinguishes. After practicing,

Bernice Meier of Ms. B’s Baby Beehive exclaimed, “That was great, now I am not afraid of it!”

Attendees built their own emergency supplies go bag to take back for use in their program. Supplies included N95 particulate masks for both adults and children, walkie talkies, multi-function crank radios, first aid kits, emergency blankets, flashlights, tarps, paracord, whistles, walking ropes and hand sanitizer.

Carolyn Tate of Kids Stuff Child Care and Early Learning shared that after more than 30 years in the childcare business she had never been to a training like this one and appreciated learning something new.

Source: Sierra Nevada Children’s Services