Showcase on 3D design offered at Madelyn Helling Library
Submitted to The Union
Stop by the Madelyn Helling Library on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for a showcase on 3D design.
This summer, the Nevada County Community Library is getting a new 3D printer, a 3D design computer and 3D design software. All ages are welcome to the showcase, which will include a demonstration of the new 3D printer and 3D design software.
Stop by to find out how to design a simple object to be 3D printed and get a chance to take home an example of the design.
For more information, visit the events calendar at mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.
Source: Nevada County Community Library
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Education