Showcase on 3D design offered at Madelyn Helling Library

Stop by the Madelyn Helling Library on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for a showcase on 3D design.

This summer, the Nevada County Community Library is getting a new 3D printer, a 3D design computer and 3D design software. All ages are welcome to the showcase, which will include a demonstration of the new 3D printer and 3D design software.

Stop by to find out how to design a simple object to be 3D printed and get a chance to take home an example of the design.

For more information, visit the events calendar at mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.

Source: Nevada County Community Library