Shelter honoring Sean Manchester approved by Nevada Union district board

Last year, in late March, former director of special education and pupil services at the Nevada Joint Union High School District Sean Manchester died while kayaking.

Now colleagues and friends at the school district are trying to pay homage to Manchester. At a Feb. 12 district meeting, board members unanimously voted to support naming a new, not-yet-created structure after Manchester.

“It’s very important to the staff,” said Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden. “Sean left an indelible mark on this district.”

With Measure B funds, the district will create a structure between the J and C wings, along Ali Avenue at Nevada Union High School. That area is specifically a pick-up and drop-off spot for special education students, and the overhang to be developed is meant to protect students from the inclement weather, including heat, rain, wind and snow.

“It means a lot to us, it means a lot to staff, it means a lot to the special needs community,” said colleague and friend of Manchester, Assistant Superintendent Dan Frisella. “Right now, the name we’re playing with is ‘Manchester’s Shelter.’”

The structure is imbued with a sense of symbolism, said Frisella, noting that Manchester was protective and supportive of special education students.

“Sean is widely regarded as one of the most positive, fair, inclusive, supportive, visionary and stable leaders ever to have managed his department,” reads a letter presented to the board and signed by Frisella. “His tragic loss of life on March 31, 2019, was a shock to the district and our community and has impacted the lives of faculty and staff, students, parents and the greater community.”

The shelter’s design is not yet complete nor its title confirmed, but when it is, Frisella said there will be an unveiling. Estimates for the project’s completion are some time between spring and fall this year.

“Those of us close to Sean are excited to pay tribute to him in this way,” said Frisella.

