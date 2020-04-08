Scotten Elementary School principal leaving at end of June

Carrie Roberts, who has served as principal at Scotten Elementary School for the past four years, will be resigning from her position as of June 30. She said she will be going to Lodi to take care of her mother.

Submitted photo

For the last four years Carrie Roberts has left her Roseville home between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. to commute to Grass Valley.

It’s one of her favorite parts of the day, she said, driving up the hill, taking the early moments of the day to appreciate the cedars and pines that quickly become her environment.

“It’s always so nice to come up and smell the (air),” she said.

Roberts, who has been the principal of Margaret G. Scotten Elementary School for those four years, will leave the school and the district as of June 30. She informed the Grass Valley School District of her decision at the March 24 board meeting.

Support Local Journalism Donate



While Roberts wanted to spend at least another two years as principal, she said she wants to more closely watch over her mother, who is ill and living in Lodi.

“I need to spend time with her while I can,” she said. “It was a hard decision. I really did not want to leave.”

Roberts, who has worked at the California Department of Education, helped to significantly improve student achievement over her time at Scotten Elementary.

“She really provided structure, and that was one of the greatest things,” said Grass Valley School District Superintendent Eric Fredrickson, noting that she helped the school adopt new standards for English and science programs in addition to helping students transition to the Common Core criteria.

Roberts herself said teachers and staff at Scotten Elementary deserve more credit for improving student test scores over the past four years.

“She’s a very humble person,” said Fredrickson. “She really cared deeply for staff.”

Mostly, Roberts said she’s proud of deeply engaging students, parents and families in the learning process.

“I’ve made some amazing friends, I’ve met some amazing people,” she said. “I’m really going to miss them.”

There will be a lot of changes at the Grass Valley School District next school year. In addition to Roberts, both superintendent Fredrickson and Lyman Gilmore Middle School’s principal will also be leaving as of June 30.

Roberts said she didn’t know Fredrickson was considering departing the district when she was determining her own plans. Fredrickson, too, said these decisions were unrelated to each another.

Both administrators felt sorry that their decisions to leave are occurring during a global pandemic, which has created uncertainty and instability in the district, as it has elsewhere.

“That’s a lot of change,” said Roberts. “If I had any choice, I probably would have extended it another year.”

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey email, scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.