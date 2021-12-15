Rose Murphy: Three learning opportunities that lead to career pathways

Do you know your learning style? For some people, learning is best when it is applied to real-life situations. Today, there is good news for those who prefer to learn outside of a traditional classroom setting. Work-based and experiential learning opportunities are on the rise. “Hard skills,” such as college degrees, certifications and experience are important for employers. Soft skills, like being able to think critically, communicate clearly and lead a team, are also desirable traits in a new hire. There are many routes one can take to find a pathway to a satisfying career and gain the skills needed. Perhaps one of the following avenues will assist in developing essential work skills for someone in your family.

Apprenticeships

Apprenticeships benefit both the future workforce and the employer. Individuals gain relevant workplace experience while acquiring both hard and soft skills, as well as credentials and certificates needed to advance in the industry-driven high-quality career pathways. California Apprenticeship Initiative (CAI) grants have been distributed throughout the state over the past five years. The focus of the funding has been to establish new apprenticeship programs designed to meet local labor needs. In 2016, 70% of the registered apprentices in California were in the construction field, even though construction employs only 5% of the state’s workforce. Today, the focus is to train workers in the “middle-skilled” career sectors, which is the largest segment of our labor market. Energy, Health Care, Environmental Technologies and Advanced Manufacturing are all high priority fields. CA Community Colleges have been granted much of the CAI money. With this additional funding community colleges are collaborating with businesses in unique ways to create apprenticeship programs in industry areas that were previously under-represented. Through apprenticeship programs, you earn while you learn. By combining hands-on training, mentors, wages and, many times, benefits, both career seekers and their employers can test the waters. Community colleges are pairing these relevant on-the-job experiences with courses that lead to certificates and degrees.

A National website, https://www.apprenticeship.gov/ allows you to search career fields and regions for apprenticeship opportunities. Many of these apprenticeships do require some experience or education. Potential employers can also register to hire an apprentice. The good news in California is the goal is to increase registered apprentices to 500,000 by 2029. This is a 500% increase from last year’s registered apprentices.

AmeriCorps

Another expanding work-based program that provides a pathway to employment opportunities is AmeriCorps. AmeriCorps is a federal agency that confronts challenges within our country through service-learning. They have a wide variety of programs for everyone, youth through senior citizens. More than 100,000 individuals receive job training through AmeriCorps programs each year, with an emphasis in expanding economic opportunities. AmeriCorps helps with developing work skills, providing financial literacy training, after-service job placement, and assists in interview skills and resume writing. Those who complete a term of service will earn an Education Award that pays for college or repays qualified student loans. Stipends and housing are included. Summer and short-term commitments are available, as are one-year placements. Placements vary from repairing homes after natural disasters, assisting survivors, to working in public lands with the National Park Service conserving natural habitats and protecting clean air and water. Recently, AmeriCorps and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention joined to create the Public Health AmeriCorps. They are supporting and training the next generation of public health leaders and administrators. To find out about the full menu of options with the AmeriCorps see https://americorps.gov .

Verto, Gap Semester

Gap semesters come in many shapes and sizes. Common characteristics of structured gap programs have found participants often gain confidence, independence and other soft skills. They assist in helping students make decisions about their career and academic paths. Participants learn more about themselves and the options in the world around them. Perhaps you may learn a new language? Verto is unique in that it combines academics with expeditions, hands-on projects and cultural immersion. It brings education to life. Students can learn in a wide variety of locations, from Costa Rica to Ireland. Students will travel with a cohort and form a community. Verto’s mission focuses on helping students develop life skills, like financial literacy, career planning, mindfulness and global citizenship. During their gap experience they can earn college credit. Verto guarantees admission to at least one partner university. Need based financial aid is available if qualified. There are different programs to fit different budgets. Verto’s website can be found at https://vertoeducation.org .





These programs ease the transition from high school to the workforce creating a more relevant experience for those who prefer to learn outside-the-box. There are many opportunities to gain essential skills, develop as a person and experience a wide variety of career pathways. Perhaps there is a program that will fit for you?

Rose Murphy is a retired high school counselor now working as an independent educational consultant. She can be reached at abestfitcollege@gmail.com or abestfitcollege.com