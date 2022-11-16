Rose Murphy: Is it possible to receive a 4-year degree at a California Community College?

Rose Murphy



Yes! The 4-year bachelor’s degree option became a reality on some California Community College (CCC) campuses in 2014. It started with a pilot program that offered bachelor degrees at 15 community colleges in our state. Last month Governor Newsom created new legislation by signing Assembly Bill 927 into law. This expands, and makes permanent, the pilot program. The 4-year bachelor degree will be offered at up to 30 more CCC campuses. Community college administrators are submitting their proposals now to expand current offerings.

California is blessed to have 117 community colleges throughout our state. These campuses offer 2-year associates degrees as well as certificates in a wide range of career fields. The need to expand options for higher education in California is a response to the demand for college educated workers. The Public Policy Institute of California reported “If current trends in the labor market persist, by 2030 California will have a shortage of 1.1 million workers who hold a bachelor’s degree.”

This forecast is based on recent economic trends. The need for college educated workers has been growing over the past decade. Baby boomers are retiring, while technology advances and new industries are initiating innovative career fields that need highly trained and skilled individuals. The bachelor degrees offered will emphasize subject areas that address unmet workforce needs in each region.

The degrees are unique to CCCs. Programs at the community colleges will not be duplicated if instruction is already being offered by local universities.

An additional concern in California has been the need to create more equity in the attainment of a college degree. Underserved populations consistently attend and complete college at a lower rate, creating a gap in earnings and sustained employment. A huge benefit of this new opportunity allows students more flexibility and at a lower cost than attending a traditional university. These career-oriented degrees focus on the technical knowledge one would need in high-demand career fields. In addition to technical skills, students enrolled in the bachelor’s program would be expected to think critically and creatively, problem solve and manage large-scale projects. Some majors currently available are Respiratory Care, Dental Hygiene, Automotive Technology and Biomanufacturing. A full list of current degrees can be found at: https://icangotocollege.com/bachelor-s-degree-pilot-program

Of course, not every community will offer the 4-year degrees, and they are limited. Students can still obtain their associates degree or certificate, as well as transfer to a 4-year institution to finish their bachelor’s degree. However, by allowing students to complete a bachelor’s degree through their local community college, many barriers to obtaining higher education are removed. It makes it possible for more Californians to earn a 4-year degree in a rewarding career while they stay closer to home. Many of these programs offer online options as well as hybrid and in-person classes.

The tuition for a bachelor’s degree for an in-state student at a community college runs an average of $10,500 for the entire four years. This does not count the savings one may be eligible for through the California College Promise Grant or by filing a FAFSA, to receive federal or state aid, if eligible. Compared to an approximate average of $6,600 tuition each year at a Cal State University or $14,000 per year at a University of California, this is a substantial price reduction.

Who should think about a 4-year degree through a CCC? It is important to examine your educational and career needs before choosing an option. You should review the course of study you would take for the degree. Talk to the campus counselor, try some free online assessments to compare your interests, values and preferences with those of the career. Those making a change in career or wanting upward mobility in their current job may find the CCC bachelor’s to be more convenient and much less expensive than a university bachelor’s degree.

Twenty-four states, in addition to California, currently offer some option of receiving a bachelor’s degree at the community college level. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2021, full-time workers ages 22 to 27 who held a bachelor’s degree made a median annual wage of $52,000, compared with $30,000 for full time workers of the same age with a high school diploma and no degree. The demand for highly trained workers in the state will be needed to significantly improve our economy, infrastructure, health and education systems. Obtaining a bachelor’s degree remains a substantial advantage in the labor market. As we close the equity gaps by providing affordable tuition options and flexibility for training, we will gain both individually and collectively.

Rose Murphy is a retired high school counselor now working as an independent educational consultant. She can be reached at abestfitcollege@gmail.com or abestfitcollege.com.