New superintendent to join Grass Valley School District

Andrew Withers will take over as superintendent of the Grass Valley School District after Eric Fredrickson, who held the position for a decade, leaves the post July 1.

Withers, a native to the foothills who lives in Newcastle, has served in education for 24 years, according to a press release from the Grass Valley School District. During that time, he’s served as a teacher and principal before serving as director of curriculum, instruction and professional development, as well director for state and federal programming for the Twin Rivers Unified School District in Sacramento.

Withers said he’s always been around Grass Valley, growing up in the area, and was drawn to the Grass Valley School district after learning about its various programs.

“Grass Valley has been a pioneer in the region through their charter school, Dual Immersion Program, preschools and after-school care, and arts in education programs,” he said in an email. “There is a strong history of the district and governing board working together, along with the amazing parents, community, and business partnerships.”

In a statement, Grass Valley School Board President Lisa Jarvis wrote that Withers was chosen because he was more impressive than his competing applicants.

“He stood out in a field of highly qualified candidates and we are excited to welcome him into our district and community,” she wrote. “The board looks forward to his vision, leadership, and experience to usher our district through this historic time in education.”

While Withers thought it premature to discuss future financial decisions for the district, because he hasn’t connected much with the board nor has he officially taken over the position, he did say that whenever cuts need to be made, they should occur as far away from the classroom as possible.

“When I begin in July, I will work closely with our board, staff, bargaining units and community to make the best decisions for our students and community,” he wrote.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.