New superintendent hired at Union Hill School District

There have been a lot of changes at local school districts in the past few months.

Namely, the novel coronavirus and the economic recession. But those difficulties aside, different people have become leaders at local school districts recently, and that includes a change at Union Hill School District where Andy Parsons, previously an administrator in Sacramento, is the new superintendent as of Tuesday.

“They have everything I’ve been looking for,” Parsons said of Union Hill. “This is an ideal job for me to support this district.”

Parsons said he sold his house about four years ago in the Bay Area and moved to Nevada County. He commuted until getting the new job.

Having worked in education for 24 years beginning as a social science teacher, Parsons said the most important thing as an administrator is to establish strong ties with others, including “partnerships with our families, with the county office of education (and) with the other school districts in our county.”

David Curry, the former superintendent at Union Hill, has retired and moved to San Diego. Curry said in an email that he had reached retirement age a few years ago, but decided to continue working for the district because he enjoyed it so much.

“At Christmas my wife’s family approached us about retiring now and moving to San Diego because our son was going into high school and they wanted to be a regular part of his life,” he wrote, adding that he notified the board of his plans in January.

Union Hill School District Board President Tami Stedman said in an email that the board chose Parsons as Curry’s replacement because of his outstanding preparation, excellent qualifications and positive attitude.

“We believe he is a fit for our district as he has been a long-time member of this community, loves the mission and values that our district embodies, is highly skilled in the areas that our constituents were seeking in a candidate and most importantly cares deeply for all the children that we are matriculating,” she wrote.

At the moment, Parsons said he’s working to understand how best to bring back students to school in the fall, acknowledging that he does not yet know if they will return full time. Having lived and worked through the Great Recession, the new superintendent said the current recession occurred much more swiftly. Nonetheless, Parsons said that he’s buoyed by a great school board and a malleable disposition.

“We’re still moving ahead to support our families and our kids,” he said, adding, “We definitely need to be flexible.”

Although not on his contract, Parsons said he was allowed to start work a few weeks ago to try to get an understanding of the upcoming budget and to best prepare for the coming school year.

Having been in education for over two decades, the new superintendent said he knows that while things are difficult, “This, too, shall pass.”

“As long as we have teachers and students, we can educate kids,” he said.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.