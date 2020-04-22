Nevada Union High School vandalized

A handful of individuals tagged Nevada Union High School Monday evening.

The school administrator discovered the graffiti on the Nevada Union High School rooftop when watching video footage.

There are four suspects, possibly students in the district, according to Nevada Joint Union High School Superintendent Brett McFadden. They wore hoodies Monday night in an attempt to hide their faces from cameras.

The school district called the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday morning for help uncovering the perpetrators.

The dozen or so taggings hit new building equipment, causing damages likely to amount to about $10,000, said McFadden.

Penalties for tagging include being processed through the juvenile or criminal justice system, and could lead to expulsion or suspension, said McFadden.

“If those are NU students, we will seek significant punishment and we will also seek restitution as well,” he said.

