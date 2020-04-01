Nevada Union High School teacher diagnosed with COVID-19, superintendent says
Staff Writer
By the numbers
Number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada County: 26
Number in western county: 8
Number in eastern county: 18
While a small number of people in Nevada County have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the first case touching someone in the Nevada Joint Union High School District was recorded on Tuesday.
According to Superintendent Brett McFadden, a Nevada Union High School teacher has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The individual left Nevada County on March 13 and began to feel symptoms related to the virus on March 17 or March 18, according to McFadden. The teacher has been out of the county since originally leaving the area and has been hospitalized, but will be released soon.
On Tuesday afternoon, McFadden sent a message to parents, teachers and staff members connected to Nevada Union notifying them of the news.
“This was frightening,” said McFadden.
The teacher does not have plans to return to the county after being released from the hospital. McFadden said the instructor will be able to connect with students who are participating in distance learning over the internet.
For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, please visit the county’s webpage. Other resources include:
