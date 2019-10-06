Nevada Union drama teacher celebrated as Nevada County Teacher of the Year

Every year teachers are awarded in the numerous Nevada County school districts. And each year the county serves an award of its own.

This year, 17-year Nevada Union High School drama teacher Rob Metcalfe got the highest honor, receiving the Nevada Joint Union High School District teacher of the year award, as well as being named Nevada County Teacher of the Year;

“You bring joy to the world,” said Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden, referring to Metcalfe.

McFadden was speaking at an event Thursday night at the Miners Foundry, celebrating Metcalfe and eight other teachers who received awards. District teacher of the year awards went to Amy Cimino (Chicago Park), Andrea Hansen (Clear Creek), Sarah White (Grass Valley), Julie Bair (Nevada City School), Carrie Brunt (Nevada County), Susan Lima (Penn Valley), Cynthia Hill (Pleasant Ridge) and Nicole Jennings (Union Hill).

Eleven tables of faculty and administrators filled the room for the annual event.

“We have kids performing on Broadway now” because of Metcalfe, said Nevada Union Principal Kelly Rhoden. “He makes kids want to be at school and he builds a family.”

Metcalfe gave a speech of his own and a video presentation was displayed of his students who spoke of how much their teacher meant to them — both as a mentor and a friend.

“We pour our hearts into these kids,” Metcalfe said at the event. In order to do so, he said, “You got to love and you got to serve.”

The drama teacher offered thanks to fellow teachers, administrators as well as his parents — who were in the audience Thursday night. He recalled his own parents never questioning his love of drama and theater.

“They continued to show up to my performances,” he said.

Because of their support, he has been able to share his appreciation for the arts, which he said “are vital,” offering improved mental health as well as enhanced social and emotional wellbeing for students.

He offered gratitude to his students.

“They teach us to listen without judgment,” he said.

He thanked his wife, and shared his love for her during his presentation.

“She has probably been my greatest teacher.”

