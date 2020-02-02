Nevada Joint Union school district implements new vision, mission, values

In order to conduct policy or enact projects, many would argue it’s best to do so with a sturdy foundation of principles, beliefs or values.

Nevada Joint Union High School District’s vision, mission and values recently were tightened and explicitly declared for this reason, and in order to help the institution better navigate the future, officials said.

On Dec. 18, the district board presented detailed versions of these three ideas at a public meeting, and on Jan. 15, the board voted to approve them.

The vision includes pushing for student success in “college, career and life”; the mission prioritizes quality education; and the values promote quality teaching and learning, options for students, respect and inclusion, a healthy and safe environment and community partnerships.

While the sentiments were likely already practiced prior to their explicit implementation at the Jan. 15 meeting, Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden said the district will explicitly refer to its values, mission and vision when assessing its progress and when tackling newfound issues.

“We want a working, living document that is the guiding framework of what this district does,” said McFadden. “It answers our ‘why’: what is our purpose in this community?”

When a new math tutorial program is hypothetically suggested for the district, McFadden said the board will vet it through the district’s values, mission and vision statements.

McFadden also noted that as education options become more numerous, it’s important for the public school district to remain competitive, which he said will be improved by its sturdy belief system.

“We have to be an organization that values respect and tolerance and equity,” he said, “because students are different than they were 20 years ago.”

