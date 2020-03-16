Nevada County schools postpone distance learning

On Friday, local education administrators planned to hold distance learning for this week, with administrators and staff planning the month from their respective school sites on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

But over the weekend, plans were altered. Instead, schools will be closed this week.

“School district superintendents, charter school directors and Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay, have decided to suspend starting distance learning this week and close all public Nevada County schools during the week of March 16 through March 20,” Lay wrote in an email.

Although the county health department supported the initial move toward distance learning, Lay said administrators decided to postpone due to a lack of approval and explicit support from the state or federal government.

“There were too many unanswered questions with the governor’s orders,” said Lay, and therefore the superintendent said he is now waiting for a “relaxation of current rules so it allows us to proceed to make this happen for the kids.”

While several school districts outside Nevada County went ahead with distance learning, Lay said they risk being sued by the federal or state government as it may be declared unsafe by those representative bodies.

Essential services are currently ongoing at school districts, including payroll services and custodial cleaning, said Lay. The superintendent added that cold lunches should be made available to students that need it today.

The Superintendent of Schools Office will continue to reassess the possibility of conducting distance learning beginning next week, and Lay said he expects clarification from Gov. Gavin Newsom today.

In the meantime, the superintendent praised school staff for being prepared to go forward with distance learning.

“The teachers were phenomenal in this county,” he said. “They were ready to go. They worked very, very hard for this.”

