Nevada County Library to hold mental wellness resource fair

The Nevada County Community Library will hold its second annual mental wellness resource fair, Mind Your Mental Health, from 2 to 5 p.m. on May 30 at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City.

This event, suitable for all ages, offers the opportunity to connect with local organizations that support mental health through a resource fair in the Gene Albaugh Community Room. Some of the organizations that will be represented are Connecting Point/211, the Nevada County Public Health Department, Community Beyond Violence, the Friendship Club, and PFLAG.

Attendees who get a special card stamped by each organization will be entered into a drawing for prizes. The library will offer several activities, such as a temporary labyrinth for walking meditation and the opportunity to assemble a mental health support kit from a selection of soothing items.

Library staff will help identify the perfect essential oils for mental wellness support and assist in making an aromatherapy necklace. A selection of mental health and wellness books will be available to borrow and several tools for relaxation and mindfulness will be displayed to try out.

A panel discussion, “Mental Health in our Community,” will be held from 3 to 3:50 p.m. and will feature representatives from local organizations discussing issues our community faces and how their organization or program is addressing those issues. From 4 to 4:30 p.m., attendees can learn about “Nutrition for Mental Wellness.” Both programs will be held in the Collaborative Technology Center Classroom.

Two meditation sessions will be held in the Marian E. Gallaher, M.D. Amphitheater next to the Madelyn Helling Library. Led by John Kieran and suitable for both teenagers and adults, the two classes will take place at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

All activities and programs are free.

The Mind Your Mental Health resource fair is supported in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.

For more information, visit http://www.mynevadacounty.com/library events calendar or call 530-470-2692.

Source: Nevada County Community Library