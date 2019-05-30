Nevada County Library hosts final American Creed Community Conversation and film screening

The third and final American Creed Community Conversation about connection, relationships, and the community will be held at the Grass Valley Library.

The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Monday.

The public is invited to listen to a brief poem and then participate in a moderated discussion concerning the themes from the reading, moderated by Lori Burkhart-Frank. Monday’s program will be held in the library’s shady backyard, unless poor weather causes it to be moved indoors.

Monday’s community conversation is the third in a series of library events reflecting the issues raised by the PBS documentary film American Creed. In American Creed, former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David M. Kennedy come together from different points of view to investigate the idea of a unifying American creed.

American Creed: Community Conversations are film screenings and facilitated discussions that mirror the type of conversation Rice and Kennedy have in the film: one designed to engage Americans in reflection and dialogue about their own part in the American story, and in acting to shape that story for the better. The Nevada County Community Library is participating because public discourse and understanding are important to the health of our community.

On June 15 at 1 p.m., the film American Creed will be shown in the Madelyn Helling Library’s Community Room. Viewers may have seen the shorter version that aired on PBS, but the library will be showing the full-length version, which includes a segment about the connections and commonalities discovered by Tea Party co-founder Mark Meckler and Joan Blades, founder of MoveOn.org and Living Room Conversations.

Following the film, Meckler will discuss what led him to participate in the film and his experiences both during and after the filming. Lori Burkhart-Frank will moderate the ensuing discussion about the themes of the film and the concept of an American creed.

All events are free and open to the public. Copies of American Creed are available to borrow from the library.

The Nevada County Community Library was selected as one of 50 libraries nationwide receiving a programming grant to host community conversations centered on American Creed. American Creed: Community Conversations is a project of Citizen Film in partnership with the American Library Association and the National Writing Project, with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

For more information, visit mynevadacounty.com/library or americancreed.org, or call 530-470-2692.

Source: Nevada County Community Library