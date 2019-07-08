Nevada County Grand Jury begins 2019-20 term

The 2019-20 Nevada County Grand Jury will conduct the first meeting of its term today.

California’s Grand Jury system was established in the 1849-50 State constitution and is designed to improve public oversight on all aspects of county and city government, including special districts. Grand Juries conduct independent investigations and have broad access to public officials, employees and records. Its fact-finding efforts result in written reports, which are available at http://www.nccourts.net.

Last year’s Nevada County Grand Jury investigated 47 issues and released a wide variety of reports on topics ranging from fire prepredness and homelessness to the Nevada County Dispatch Center and local special districts. Almost half of the complaints investigated were initiated by confidential citizen complaints.

Members of the 2019-20 Nevada County Grand Jury include: Gordon Mangel, foreperson; Dave Anderson, Ed Cuffe, Keely Darrow, Cheryl Dell, Loydyne Lane, Barbara Lagud, Mark Larson, John Lawler, Lynn Mangel, Don Martin, Vernon McCrea, Robert Packard, Larry Peabody, Vickie Sandoval, Mark Schaefer, John Spencer, Alice Siudziniski and Terry Young.

For more information, please contact Gordon Mangel at gordonmangel@att.net

Source: Nevada County Grand Jury