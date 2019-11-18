Nevada City woman to receive Guinness World Records award on Today show

When: The show airs between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. PST. The family said Lexie will be on the show between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

In May, Lexie Alford walked into North Korea’s Demilitarized Zone.

In doing so, at 21, the Nevada City-raised woman became the youngest person to travel to every country in the world.

Since then she’s remained all over the map, so to speak: giving a Ted Talk in Austria, working on a book about her travels, preparing to launch her own YouTube channel and she’s considering ingratiating herself in the world of mountaineering.

And yet, for the past two months, Alford said she’s tried to relax a bit.

She’s currently in New York, awaiting to appear on the Today show Wednesday to receive an award from Guinness World Records.

This year Alford said after so much travel she wants to focus on storytelling. She’s been sharing her stories of travel on mediums like Instagram and other social media travels, but she said she’s preparing to bring her narratives to a more personal medium: her own website, https://lexielimitless.com.

“I’m really excited to get into videography,” she said.

Alford said she’s preparing an online course, hopefully launching in 2020, to teach others how best to travel, sharing secrets she’s learned along the way.

Broadly speaking, she said she’s still in a transitional period, not knowing what will come next, which she’s become more comfortable with.

“I think I’m realizing that nobody exactly knows what they want to do with their life — ever,” she said.

Now what drives her decisions are premised on a simple question: “Will I regret not doing this?” she asks. If “yes,” then she says she has a moral obligation to follow through.

