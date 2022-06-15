Nature Backpack program launched at the Nevada County Library

Nevada County Library has launched a new Nature Backpack program in collaboration with Bear Yuba Land Trust and the California State Library, according to a release. Nature Backpacks are free to check out for all-ages and contain items to help youth and families explore nature. Each backpack in circulation contains a mini microscope, binoculars, local trail maps, and wildlife guides – as well as some items meant to be kept by the borrower, such as a waterproof notepad and a fun collection of seasonal trail activities from Bear Yuba Land Trust. Backpacks may be checked out from the library free of charge for one week. These backpacks can also be placed on hold at any branch, so please inquire at your local branch of the Nevada County Library for availability.

The launch of Nature Backpacks coincides with this year’s Summer Learning Program at Nevada County Library. The theme of this year’s Summer Learning is: “Read Beyond the Path.” Nevada County Library and Bear Yuba Land Trust would like to encourage patrons of all-ages to participate in both reading and getting outdoors this summer.

Check out https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/Library or inquire at your local branch for all the information on activities and challenges for this year’s Summer Learning. Join Bear Yuba Land Trust’s Family Nature Club to find more activities to participate in as a jump start to the

Summer. Learn more at bylt.org/familynatureclub.

Source: Bear Yuba Land Trust

KNOW & GO WHAT: Bear Yuba Land Trust and Nevada County Library partner to launch new Nature Backpack program WHEN: Wednesday, June 15 WHERE: Nevada County Library Branches COST: Free with a Nevada County Library card MORE INFO: Email info@bylt.org or call 530-272-9554. Email library.reference@co.nevada.ca.us or call 530-265-7050