Lyman Gilmore Middle School principal leaving after school year

Lyman Gilmore Middle School Principal Patrick Brose has decided to leave his position.

The principal in a notice submitted for last Tuesday’s board meeting said he wouldn’t return next school year. His last day at the school will be June 30, according to the Grass Valley School District board agenda.

Brose on Friday declined to say what he would be doing next year, or why he was deciding to leave.

“I’m just moving on from Lyman Gilmore,” he said.

Grass Valley School District’s administrative assistant confirmed that the principal has not yet shared what his plans are or why he decided to leave.

Brose, a Nevada County native who graduated from Bear River High School, took over as principal in January 2019.

In the next few days, Brose said he will send a release to parents of students at Lyman Gilmore notifying them of his decision to leave.

