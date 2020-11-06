Libraries to reopen this month in Nevada County

The Nevada County Community Library is set to reopen its Truckee, Madelyn Helling, and Grass Valley locations on Nov. 16.

Once open, patrons will be able to browse and select materials for checkout within a 30-minute time period. This “Grab and Go” model of library services will allow the greatest amount of safety for visitors and staff. The opening of these locations is contingent on Nevada County remaining in the moderate orange tier as designated by the state. Staff may reassess services if Nevada County moves into the substantial red tier of COVID-19 spread.

The library locations will be open with reduced hours and capacity. Patrons can visit the branches in person from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. In addition, the library may appear different than some visitors remember. Staff has ensured that all safety measures have been taken such as plexiglass screens, floor markers that indicate proper social distancing, and frequent disinfecting of surfaces. Upon entering the facilities patrons will be met by a greeter who will ask them to please wear a cloth face covering and use either hand sanitizer or gloves before touching materials. Those who are unable to wear a cloth face covering due to health or personal reasons will be asked to use a curbside pick-up of materials.

“We have really missed our patrons and are so excited to be opening our doors,” said County Librarian Nick Wilczek. “But, we also want to be sure we are doing it in the safest way possible. We hope that our community understands and appreciates our commitment to their safety.”

Curbside pickup will continue to be available for patrons who prefer that option. Pickup hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday at the Truckee, Madelyn Helling, and Grass Valley libraries, noon to 3 p.m. at the Penn Valley Library, and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Bear River Library. Library book drops will remain open and all returned materials will continue to be quarantined for 96 hours before being checked in. Nevada County Community Library has temporarily suspended charging any overdue fines during the COVID19 Health Crisis.

For more information on Nevada County Community Library’s reopening plan and other services please visit http://www.mynevadacounty.com/290/Library or call your local library branch.

Source: Nevada County