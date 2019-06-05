Grass Valley’s Union Hill School District named to honor roll

Union Hill School District announced it has been named to the 2018-19 Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll for its high achievement in student success.

The program, sponsored by the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence, is part of a national effort to identify higher-performing schools and districts that are improving student outcomes. Union Hill School District is one of 26 public school districts in California to be recognized.

The honor roll is developed by Educational Results Partnership, a nonprofit organization that applies data science to help improve student outcomes and career readiness. The partnership maintains the nation’s largest database on student achievement and uses this data to identify higher-performing schools and districts.

School districts that receive the distinction have demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time, and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations. For districts with high schools, the recognition also includes measures of college readiness.

“We are honored to be recognized by educational and business leaders as an ERP Honor Roll School District, we owe it to the hard work of our dedicated, professional staff and committed students and parents.” said Dave Curry, Union Hill School District Superintendent.

“We are focused on continuous improvement, continually striving to increase academic achievement and improve educational outcomes for all of our students. Our teachers and administrators are fully committed and we are thrilled to see their hard work and dedication produce such positive results.”

To access the honor roll, visit http://www.edresults.org.

Source: Union Hill School District