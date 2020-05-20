Grass Valley School District welcomes two principals

Pandemic aside, the Grass Valley School District has experienced a number of changes over the past few months.

Superintendent Eric Fredrickson is leaving at the end of the school year, in addition to Lyman Gilmore Middle School Principal Patrick Brose and Scotten Elementary School Principal Carrie Roberts.

That led the district to find their successors and, on Monday, two of them were shared with the public.

Lisa Lawell will be the new principal of Lyman Gilmore and Ashley Vette will take over at Scotten as of July 1.

Grass Valley School District Board President Lisa Jarvis couldn’t be reached for comment.

“I’m eager,” said Lawell of her new position.

Lawell, who has worked in special education for the school since 2001, said she is looking forward to listening to the community.

“I know what Gilmore needs, I know what we have, I know how amazing we are,” she said.

The new principal said she hopes to highlight the programs that currently exist at Lyman Gilmore, including its electives, dual Spanish immersion program and strong special education programming.

Vette, who is taking over at Scotten after serving as an elementary school principal in the Marysville Joint Unified School District, said she took the job because she wanted to be a part of Nevada County and she sees Scotten as a good fit for her.

“It felt like the right opportunity presented itself and the door opened,” she said.

Vette said she was attracted to Scotten, in part, due to its strong positive behavioral intervention program, in addition to its good academic record.

“They’re doing a lot of things well,” she said. “You can’t fake good.”

Vette said she looks forward to eventually meeting face-to-face with the school’s staff, even if it’s just to sit and share the space.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.