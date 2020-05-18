Grass Valley School District to hold special meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday

The Grass Valley School District will hold a special board meeting online at 7 p.m. today.

The purpose of the meeting will be to interview people for the school district’s open superintendent position next school year as the current superintendent, Eric Fredrickson, will be leaving to take a job in Modesto.

While possible, the Grass Valley School District board meeting will not necessarily yield an offer to a new candidate vying for the superintendent position. It will, however, include interviews of the candidates, providing a better window as to why they want to join the school district.

Fredrickson, superintendent of the district since 2010, has spearheaded many initiatives in the district, including the dual immersion Spanish program and student behavioral support programs. He’s also helped increase student enrollment.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Fredrickson will be taking over as the superintendent of the Sylvan Union School District on July 1.