Grass Valley school district superintendent takes job in Modesto

Grass Valley School District Superintendent Eric Fredrickson is leaving the district after a decade in the position. His last day as superintendent in Grass Valley will be in June.

In the last decade, a lot of changes have occurred at the Grass Valley School District.

A bond measure was passed, a dual immersion Spanish program was implemented, student behavioral supports were bolstered and student enrollment slightly increased.

All of that happened with help from the school district’s Superintendent Eric Fredrickson, who took the position in 2010.

At a Tuesday meeting, Fredrickson gave his resignation to the district school board, and notified it that he will be taking a job as the superintendent of the Sylvan Union School District in Modesto beginning July 1.

A Merced native, Fredrickson said he decided to take the position at Sylvan Union in part to help take care of his mother, who still lives in the area. The position also offers greater responsibility, serving about 8,300 students, and has a good reputation for its quality programs, said Fredrickson.

“He’s going to be really missed,” Grass Valley School District board member Jeanne Michael said. “He’s a pillar of our community. He’s well known and well liked.”

Michael said Fredrickson did well when he was first hired, especially having to navigate difficult terrain, including an economy still recovering from the great recession.

“That was the time of severe budget shortfalls,” she said. “He really has been creative and brings some good ideas to us.”

District board president Lisa Jarvis agreed.

“Eric has done so much to help the district grow and to become an excellent place of education for our community,” she said in an email. “He has increased enrollment despite countywide declining enrollment. He worked to restructure our district to better serve the needs of our students.”

For the superintendent’s part, he believes implementing the Spanish dual immersion program was his greatest accomplishment in the district.

But above all else, Fredrickson said he’ll miss the people he’s worked with over the years, as well as Grass Valley, where he’s lived for over 25 years.

“My governing board has been so supportive all these years,” he said. “I will hugely miss all those relationships.”

The board does not currently have any candidates to fill the position, according to Lisa Jarvis, but it will start the selection process soon and discuss the matter at the April 14 board meeting.

