For the love of music: Whole Music Camp readies for second year

The Whole Music Camp is ramping up for year two of their weekend workshop this July 20-21, featuring a roster of talented teachers from Nevada County and an array of string classes, jam sessions, and mountain recreation on offer for students.

Registration is required and closes Sunday, June 9.

All ages are invited to this family-style workshop hosted at Camp Winthers’ 80-acre private campus in Soda Springs.

The Saturday workshop includes intensive traditional music instruction in small group classes, an end-of-camp group jam session, breakfast and lunch, and a stunning campus for playing music, swimming and exploring. Campers who choose to stay overnight will enjoy a homemade organic dinner and our second annual Whole Music Camp storytelling slam, plus ample free time in the evening for hiking, musical jams, a campfire and more.

“For anyone seeking an open, accepting, and instructive place to play traditional music together and improve your skills, we invite you to join us at camp. There’s a place for everyone in our program. You’ll connect with teachers who will meet you at your ability level and are involved simply for the love of playing music,” said Director Amie Ferrier.

The Whole Music Camp offers a blend of technical instruction and ear training, and welcomes anyone with a basic proficiency to join. Enrollment is open on their website, http://www.wholemusiccamp.com.