Ever-popular Humbug Days returns to North Bloomfield

Humbug Days return to North Bloomfield.

Submitted photo

Know and Go What: Humbug Day When: Saturday, June 8 from 11am-4pm Where: Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park, 23579 North Bloomfield Road, Nevada City Cost: $10/vehicle for parking; $9 for seniors. DIRECTIONS: Follow Highway 49 North, 11 miles from Nevada City. Turn right on Tyler Foote Road and follow the double-yellow lines for 15 miles to the Park. (Note: Do not access the park via North Bloomfield Road from Nevada City, as the road is rough and unpaved after Edwards Crossing. The longer, all paved route described above takes the same time as the shorter, unpaved route.)

The Friends of North Bloomfield & Malakoff Diggins are hosting the 53rd anniversary of the establishment of Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park on June 8.

This annual celebration (originally called Homecoming) known as Humbug Days commemorates California’s golden olden days with volunteers in period costume interpreting the historic heritage at North Bloomfield (formerly Humbug) California, the state park’s semi-ghost town.

The furnished historic buildings include a residence built in 1852, drug store, barbershop, general store, saloon, blacksmith, stable and the park museum/visitor center.

Special attractions include the world’s shortest parade, the Carmichael Jug Band, Chris Crockett and his guitar, square dancing demonstrations, story-telling by Chris Enss at the gazebo, ECV Chapter 10 Clampers Barbecue, Lazy Dog ice cream treats, root beer floats, popcorn, historic crafts and kid’s games and the ceremonial demonstration of the “monitor” water cannon.

Come to Malakoff with family and friends to discover the idyllic splendor of one of California’s most enchanting state parks.

This event is made possible by a collaboration between State Parks and the Friends of North Bloomfield & Malakoff Diggins, a nonprofit organization that supports the educational and interpretive programs of the park.

For more information call 530-265-2740 or go to http://www.malakoffdigginsstatepark.org.

Source: Friends of North Bloomfield & Malakoff Diggins