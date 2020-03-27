Distance learning extended to May 1

The innovative method for learning that has become popularized across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic has just been extended in Nevada County.

In an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 locally, the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools decided Friday to extend distance learning until May 1, as it’s expected that the number of COVID-19 patients will continue to rise.

Distance learning was set to expire April 13, until Friday’s decision pushed it to May 1.

“This seemed to be the best thing to mitigate (COVID-19),” said Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay. “This is trying to keep our health care system from being too impacted in Nevada County.”

Lay’s office has been in constant contact with Nevada County public health officials, who approved of the decision, according to the superintendent.

At the beginning of May, district administrators will convene with the county office and public Health Department to determine whether to further extend the learning policy.

Spring break is still technically on school calendars, according to Lay, but it’s unknown how teachers at specific school sites will be spending that time, considering they are likely to be sheltering in place.

The superintendent said he didn’t know exactly how the rest of the school year would look as the current pandemic is something unprecedented in recent history.

“I think it’s hard to wrap our heads around it because this has never happened before,” he said.

Lay said local schools will be able to return to their normal state when the county and region have successfully flattened the curve and there is a decline in COVID-19 patients.

