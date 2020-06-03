Class of 2020: Silver Springs High School graduates
CONGRATS TO THE CLASS OF 2020
With the anticlimactic end to their high school education, The Union salutes members of the graduating class of 2020. In coming days, The Union will publish names of its graduates provided from each school, as well as photographs and online videos.
For more on the graduating class of 2020, visit TheUnion.com and click on http://www.theunion.com/senior-class-of-2020 to see the Senior Spotlight Gallery, where submitted photos and short stories of our community’s graduating senior class can be found.
Silver Springs High School
Dakota Allen
Cheyanne Amberson
Alexis Atencio
Nathaniel Baca
Kyler Callison
Baylee Cassel
Cairo Celenza
Cody Cervantes
Madalyn Chapman
Joan Clark
Thaddius Clark
Aries Daniels
Joseph DeLaVega
Angalina Dominguez
Sophia Easley
Hannah Ferguson
Seth Fisher
J’nai Fuson
Dillon Guinn
Curtis Honsvick
Austin Hoskins
Dalton Hudgins
Angelique Hunsaker
James Kapp
Skyler Kawa
Kadin Kelly
Alora Lehman
Adam Lewis
Nichelas Megill
Carson Nesbit
Sierra Payne
Hailey Pettigrew
Cameron Pratt
Ty Ramey
Sydnie Raiche
Kendall Riley
Nicole Savoca
William Shelton
Madalyn Scherer
Micheal Schiro
Ryan Smith
Garhett Thieman
Dejah Thurman
Diego Torres Bautistia
Ciara Toward
Kayleena Trevino
Issac Ventura
Kylie Walker
Daisy Warta
Jade Willsey
