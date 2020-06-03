Class of 2020: Silver Springs High School graduates | TheUnion.com
Class of 2020: Silver Springs High School graduates

CONGRATS TO THE CLASS OF 2020

With the anticlimactic end to their high school education, The Union salutes members of the graduating class of 2020. In coming days, The Union will publish names of its graduates provided from each school, as well as photographs and online videos.

For more on the graduating class of 2020, visit TheUnion.com and click on http://www.theunion.com/senior-class-of-2020 to see the Senior Spotlight Gallery, where submitted photos and short stories of our community’s graduating senior class can be found.

Silver Springs High School

Dakota Allen

Cheyanne Amberson

Alexis Atencio

Nathaniel Baca

Kyler Callison

Baylee Cassel

Cairo Celenza

Cody Cervantes

Madalyn Chapman

Joan Clark

Thaddius Clark

Aries Daniels

Joseph DeLaVega

Angalina Dominguez

Sophia Easley

Hannah Ferguson

Seth Fisher

J’nai Fuson

Dillon Guinn

Curtis Honsvick

Austin Hoskins

Dalton Hudgins

Angelique Hunsaker

James Kapp

Skyler Kawa

Kadin Kelly

Alora Lehman

Adam Lewis

Nichelas Megill

Carson Nesbit

Sierra Payne

Hailey Pettigrew

Cameron Pratt

Ty Ramey

Sydnie Raiche

Kendall Riley

Nicole Savoca

William Shelton

Madalyn Scherer

Micheal Schiro

Ryan Smith

Garhett Thieman

Dejah Thurman

Diego Torres Bautistia

Ciara Toward

Kayleena Trevino

Issac Ventura

Kylie Walker

Daisy Warta

Jade Willsey

