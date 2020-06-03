Class of 2020: Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning graduates
CONGRATS TO THE CLASS OF 2020
With the anticlimactic end to their high school education, The Union salutes members of the graduating class of 2020. In coming days, The Union will publish names of its graduates provided from each school, as well as photographs and online videos.
For more on the graduating class of 2020, visit TheUnion.com and click on http://www.theunion.com/senior-class-of-2020 to see the Senior Spotlight Gallery, where submitted photos and short stories of our community’s graduating senior class can be found.
Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning
Charlie McLean Babe
Kailash Cain
Nathan Jacob Cator
Support Local Journalism
Parker Chow
Lincoln William Cook
Jordan Diskin
Wesley Donald Forslund-Mooers
Westley Patrick Haynes
Justice Hinson
Matteo Sole Innocenti
Ashlee Renee Johnson
Mateo Christian Kidwell-Keisner
Sebastien Joseph Kuca
Kathleen Lyons
Alexandria Jaymes Macarty
Maitreya Madrone-Berry
Riley McAllin
Sierra Kassidy Owen
Evefy Pantienthong
Andres Prado
Steven Michael Reed
Jesse Regina
Arlo Jackson Roos
Sadie Rutten
Sophia Salmon
Isaiah Speroni
Sakara Sullivan
Simon Alexander Zellerbach
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User