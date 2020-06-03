Class of 2020: Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning graduates | TheUnion.com
Class of 2020: Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning graduates

Education Education |

CONGRATS TO THE CLASS OF 2020

With the anticlimactic end to their high school education, The Union salutes members of the graduating class of 2020. In coming days, The Union will publish names of its graduates provided from each school, as well as photographs and online videos.

For more on the graduating class of 2020, visit TheUnion.com and click on http://www.theunion.com/senior-class-of-2020 to see the Senior Spotlight Gallery, where submitted photos and short stories of our community’s graduating senior class can be found.

Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning

Charlie McLean Babe

Kailash Cain

Nathan Jacob Cator

Parker Chow

Lincoln William Cook

Jordan Diskin

Wesley Donald Forslund-Mooers

Westley Patrick Haynes

Justice Hinson

Matteo Sole Innocenti

Ashlee Renee Johnson

Mateo Christian Kidwell-Keisner

Sebastien Joseph Kuca

Kathleen Lyons

Alexandria Jaymes Macarty

Maitreya Madrone-Berry

Riley McAllin

Sierra Kassidy Owen

Evefy Pantienthong

Andres Prado

Steven Michael Reed

Jesse Regina

Arlo Jackson Roos

Sadie Rutten

Sophia Salmon

Isaiah Speroni

Sakara Sullivan

Simon Alexander Zellerbach

