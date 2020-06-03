Class of 2020: NU Tech High School graduates | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Class of 2020: NU Tech High School graduates

Education Education |

CONGRATS TO THE CLASS OF 2020

With the anticlimactic end to their high school education, The Union salutes members of the graduating class of 2020. In coming days, The Union will publish names of its graduates provided from each school, as well as photographs and online videos.

For more on the graduating class of 2020, visit TheUnion.com and click on http://www.theunion.com/senior-class-of-2020 to see the Senior Spotlight Gallery, where submitted photos and short stories of our community’s graduating senior class can be found.

NU Tech High School

Milo Gabriel Alisch

Jasmine Savanna Banks

Olivia Eleanor Bohrer

Support Local Journalism


Tyler James Browning

Juliet Robin Courtney

Caleb James Edwards

Porter Thomas Elliot

Dalton Joseph Hartwell

Lily Ann Destiny Hinson

Erik Douglas Lacoss

Hannah Grace Ledgewood

Spencer Edward Pratt

Sadie Mica Kelley Youngflesh

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Connect with needs and opportunities from

Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.

I NEED VOLUNTEERSI CAN VOLUNTEER

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Education
See more