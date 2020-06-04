Class of 2020: North Point Academy graduates
North Point Academy
Mikynna Marie Taylor Nadine Aguirre
McKinna Brooke Ammons-Souza
Kyle Kathleen Armbruster
Gabriella Ann Belluomini
Robert Morrison Biddle-Ochoa
Rion Emilio Bindewald
Christian Juan Brock Hurtado
Thomas James Buehler
Alondra Dayan Caldera Cervantes
Ashton Michael Crain
Azure Aurelia Cravottableau
Isabella Marie Cukjati
Anna Ruth Dettner
Maya Alani Diaz
Olivia Duffin
Dhara River Durkin
Alayna Joelle Fassler
Duncan Schade Fielder
Piper Sofia Frazee
Sierra Elaine Fuentes
Hope Arnett Glenn
Piilani Nicole Griffin
Eric Daniel Harmon
Madison Marie Harner
Jackson Juan Hurtado
River Celeste-Inez Keeling
Elizbeth Jade Martin
Tyler Paul Mathis
Cameron Patrick McColloch
Breanne Renee Meyer
Ryleigh Patrick Neufeld
Linday Marie Oliver
Alivia Hilary Parvin
Kyle James Porterfield
Emily Ann Rose Quinn
Julia Buttercup Roberts
Jeremy Davis Rodrigues
Savannah Marie Rodriguez
Rachel Lee Rubino
Jase William Ruscica
Kaden Jordan Schexnayder
Tanner Michael Smith
Gage Thomas Sommers
Ian Matthew Stevenson
Jack Clayton Swearengen
Keely Jean Troncao
Mia Simone Whisenand
