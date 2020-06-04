Class of 2020: North Point Academy graduates | TheUnion.com
Class of 2020: North Point Academy graduates

Savannah Rodriguez graduated from North Point. She made it through and now the world is in her hands!
Submitted by Traci Schell

North Point Academy

Mikynna Marie Taylor Nadine Aguirre

McKinna Brooke Ammons-Souza

Kyle Kathleen Armbruster

Gabriella Ann Belluomini

Robert Morrison Biddle-Ochoa

Rion Emilio Bindewald

Christian Juan Brock Hurtado

Thomas James Buehler

Alondra Dayan Caldera Cervantes

Ashton Michael Crain

Azure Aurelia Cravottableau

Isabella Marie Cukjati

Anna Ruth Dettner

Maya Alani Diaz

Olivia Duffin

Dhara River Durkin

Alayna Joelle Fassler

Duncan Schade Fielder

Piper Sofia Frazee

Sierra Elaine Fuentes

Hope Arnett Glenn

Piilani Nicole Griffin

Eric Daniel Harmon

Madison Marie Harner

Jackson Juan Hurtado

River Celeste-Inez Keeling

Elizbeth Jade Martin

Tyler Paul Mathis

Cameron Patrick McColloch

Breanne Renee Meyer

Ryleigh Patrick Neufeld

Linday Marie Oliver

Alivia Hilary Parvin

Kyle James Porterfield

Emily Ann Rose Quinn

Julia Buttercup Roberts

Jeremy Davis Rodrigues

Savannah Marie Rodriguez

Rachel Lee Rubino

Jase William Ruscica

Kaden Jordan Schexnayder

Tanner Michael Smith

Gage Thomas Sommers

Ian Matthew Stevenson

Jack Clayton Swearengen

Keely Jean Troncao

Mia Simone Whisenand

