Class of 2020: Nevada Union High School graduates | TheUnion.com
Class of 2020: Nevada Union High School graduates

CONGRATS TO THE CLASS OF 2020

With the anticlimactic end to their high school education, The Union salutes members of the graduating class of 2020. In coming days, The Union will publish names of its graduates provided from each school, as well as photographs and online videos.

For more on the graduating class of 2020, visit TheUnion.com and click on http://www.theunion.com/senior-class-of-2020 to see the Senior Spotlight Gallery, where submitted photos and short stories of our community’s graduating senior class can be found.

Nevada Union High School

Isabelle Rosadillia Aldana

Madison Lee Alexius

Samantha Jean Allred

Edgardo Argueta

Madeline Grace Ash

Justin Logan Baker

Coal Tyler Barker

Bianca Barbee Baron

Olivia Grace Baron

Ruth Rachael Battenfeld

Molly Claire Becker

Taliesin Lotus Bell’occhio-Benson

Timo Joseph Berardi

Phoebe Carolyn Bertran

Brayden Harrison Bingham

Jack Zane Merritt Blair

Madison Marie Blythe

Aaliyah Romona Borrero

Josiah James Bradt

Kelsey Rose Brancato

Camden James Breaux

Ivy Adrien Brott

Leah Carter Brown

Scarlett Rose Brown

Alexis Diana Bryan

Katrina Anne Buckholz

Dominic Anthony Buendia

Sonny Isaiah Burke

Amber Sierra Busse

Kimberly Rivera Campos

Daniele Leandro Capuano

Andrew Nathan Carcamo

Anghel De Jesus Carrillo

Azree Rose Carter

Isaiah Emerson Carter-Wildman

Paige Elizabeth Cartzdafner

Kyler Johnsen Case

Hannah Lynne Cassingham

Esmeralda Chavez Ballona

Shaolien Zoe Chen-Graf

Paige Annette Colongione

Riley Christopher Cotton

Benjamin William Luke Cozad

Sydnie Coleen Crumrine-Thomsen

Celia Gilela Cruz Poblete

Channa Lynn Marie Davis

Hannah Nicole Deane

Connor DeFrance

Kristopher Kirill Delacoeur

Kristopher Wayne DeMint

Seth Taylor DeSena

Anthony Moon Dion

Louanne Fraceline Marie Dommart

Emerson Faith Dunbar

Laurine Alysia Duncan

Braelyn McKenna Dyer

Zachary Ryan Ehrlich

Mitchell Merle Epstein

Anthony David Escobedo

Elizabeth Marilyn Espinoza

Amber Rose Marie Fackrell

Austin Wallace Fackrell

Rachael Kaye Feeley

Kylie Dawn Ferrier

Stone Edward Fields

Shelby Anne Figueroa

Ethan Robert Flecksteiner

Isaac David Forthun

Rive Michael Fredericks

Kailee Madison Freebern

Kyle John Frei

Nora Grace Frost

Joshua Daniel Frye

James Rhys Gallagher

Miya May Garcia

Lucianna Marie Gardiner

Austin Michael Dale Gastonguay

Nicolas Roy Giannotti

Griffin Thomas Gladman-Hensley

Ethan Zane Glaz

Abella Rose Carroll Glorfield

Savannah Jean Evelyn Golden

Michelle Margaret Gonzales

Judah Sterling Good

Jenny Katerine Gottesman

Kendall Lynne Gould

Weston Blaze Griffith

Michael Pierce Grigorian

Naomi Zoe Hahner

Bella Amara Rose Hall

Cody Alan Hardin

Jorden Gracelynn Harrison

Maans Henrik Hassler

Elliott Robert Hastings

Robert Quinlan Heaton

Amelia Ursula Heinritz

Katalyn Angela Hennig

Daniel James Henry

Stephanie Hernandez-Garcia

Kodi Hoyle

Shelby Nicole Huber

Elizabeth Wilma-Jean Huff

Kendall Ryann Hughes

Maya Alexis Hughes

Ryan Sherwood Iiams

Shawndra Lea Jennings

Kelli Dawn Johnson

Samuel Steven Johnson

Todd Andrew Kalbach

Jaimeson Christopher Kaput

Ava Louise Kasza

Zara Rosalina Katzenstein

Shareese Lorraine Kendrick

Aidan John Keros

John Christopher Kilcourse

Corey James Kilroy

Tristin Eligius Koch

Westin Eligius Koch

Colby Lane Koster

Hazel Schibig Kyle

Colton James Lackey

Jaden Joseph Larsh

Canyon Blade Law

Kyle Jeffrey Ledson

Lucas Phillips Lehmer-Peasley

Peter Philippe Lewandowski

Colby Harlan Locicero

Ashlee Jeanne Loconte

Nehemiah Thomas Lopez

Stephen Ray Lopez

Richard Lee Lovell

Adison Mary Loveton

Landon Mitchell Low

Isabel Diaz Luke

Isabella Rose Lyons

Nina Marie Lyons

Milo Justin Maciulis

Mia Renee Mahurin

Isabella Maldonado

Samantha Drew Maliszewski

Madison Rae Mantooth

Tyler Jacob Martindale

Samantha Martinez

Travis Martinez

Chloe Ann Marie Vallia Massengale Lucchesi

Shane Aiden McAlister

Benjamin Haven McCandless

Danielle Kimberley McClung

Caitlin McCormick

Karlie Belle McCracken

Justin Allen McIntosh

Jadyn Lee Seiling McKenna

Chloe Kathleen Mead

Faith Katielee Menary

Alexander Thomas Menet

Aaron James Meyer

Aven Lee Miller

Gavin Irving Minty

Alondra Miranda

Brandon James Moen

Orion Jesse Paul Molaro

Kamis Lyn Monohan

Kathryn Grace Moore

Lydia Parker Moore

Skylee Cheyenne Moore

James Duke Morales

Ryan Phelan Morgan

Abigail Kline Moya

Utah Hunter Myers

Lily Ann Naramore

Cheyenne Pauline Nelson

Rebecca Michelle Nick

Keaton Beau Nissinen

Preston Timber Nowak

Teola Kayanne Nowak

Sierra Brianne Nunnink

Davis Christian Olsen

Katherine Ann Olswang

Amador Eugene Osorio

Johnathan Anthony Patterson

Steven Terence Person

Rumi Sidhu Petersen

Jackson Scott Pirtle

Joseph Pryor

Colby William Quiggle

Maia Elizabeth Rager

Alma Teresita Ramirez Santos

Lyla Sheyanne Raymond

Aidan Kai Reedy-Schneider

Kaidan Raynes Reischman

Matthew Lee Reyes

Alexis Lee Rhoden

Sydney Dare Rhoden

Jack Van Riley

Arianna Mae Rist

Margot Sophia Roa-O’brien

Gyana Paula Roberts

Jordan Alexander Robinson

Lilyanna Estella Rodrigues

Elise Linnea Rodriguez

Oliver Jerome Roperto

Robert Gavin Ross

Robert Anthony Roy

David Roland Rueckert

Morgan Eric Rumpler

Isabella Marie De Jesus Sanchez

Santino Gilbert Ygnacio Sanchez-Lane

Macy Lynn Gene Sanders

Damian Valentino Santistevan

Danielle Ann Marie Schnitzius

Isaiah Miles Gregory Schofield

Ethan James Schuler

Daniela Julia Schumacher

Logan Thomas Schwartz

Alexander Liam Seck

Riley Ann Sether

Jack William Seward

Arion Nevan Sharp

Sarah Carina Skotnicki

Samuel Michael Slay

Arik Rene Smart

Joshua David Edward Smith

Lucinda Mayumi Solyan

Wyatt Stallings

Charlotte Abigail Stehmeyer

Ava Paige Stephan

Connor Walter Stoll

Ty Brenden Sullivan

Madison Madrid Tagg

Benjamin William Osceola Taylor

Mason Makenzie Terray

Brendan True Thomas

Jaden Makiah Thomas

Kambree Michelle Thompson

Tommy Ray Thompson

Hannah Lea Tiffany

James Michael Tillotson

Mathew James Tintle

Bakir Lee Torkman

Zion Jacob Tout

Moises Tovar-Meza

Ayla Anahi Trejo Quintero

Bailey Star Jasmine Trent

Julianna Renne Tygart

Kimberly Carson Tyler

Anthony Michael Updegraff

Tiffany Anna Vadney

Lilian Antoinette Van Orman-Kingston

Logan Ron Vanderhoof

Rheanne Dawn Vegas

Tal Vinizky

Myra Rose-Marie Walker

Jayden Kierra Walters

Elias Lindsey Washburn

Victor Anthony Weiss

William Joseph Weiss-Preszler

Aaron Michael Wheat

Reese McKenna Wheeler

Danny Michael White

Bryce Hunter Wicklander

Charles John Wilcoxen

Elijahblue Wilkinson

Hannah Nancy Wilson-Daley

Yachun Yang

Kiyoshi Dakin Yonenaka

Chloe Lynn-Marie Young

Jayson Matthew Youngman

Alexandra Larocque Zetterberg

Eva Teresa Zlimen

Madeline Jeanette Zucca

*Note: additional students not shown who opted out of news media.

