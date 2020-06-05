Class of 2020: Nevada Union High School graduates
CONGRATS TO THE CLASS OF 2020
With the anticlimactic end to their high school education, The Union salutes members of the graduating class of 2020. In coming days, The Union will publish names of its graduates provided from each school, as well as photographs and online videos.
For more on the graduating class of 2020, visit TheUnion.com and click on http://www.theunion.com/senior-class-of-2020 to see the Senior Spotlight Gallery, where submitted photos and short stories of our community’s graduating senior class can be found.
Nevada Union High School
Isabelle Rosadillia Aldana
Madison Lee Alexius
Samantha Jean Allred
Support Local Journalism
Edgardo Argueta
Madeline Grace Ash
Justin Logan Baker
Coal Tyler Barker
Bianca Barbee Baron
Olivia Grace Baron
Ruth Rachael Battenfeld
Molly Claire Becker
Taliesin Lotus Bell’occhio-Benson
Timo Joseph Berardi
Phoebe Carolyn Bertran
Brayden Harrison Bingham
Jack Zane Merritt Blair
Madison Marie Blythe
Aaliyah Romona Borrero
Josiah James Bradt
Kelsey Rose Brancato
Camden James Breaux
Ivy Adrien Brott
Leah Carter Brown
Scarlett Rose Brown
Alexis Diana Bryan
Katrina Anne Buckholz
Dominic Anthony Buendia
Sonny Isaiah Burke
Amber Sierra Busse
Kimberly Rivera Campos
Daniele Leandro Capuano
Andrew Nathan Carcamo
Anghel De Jesus Carrillo
Azree Rose Carter
Isaiah Emerson Carter-Wildman
Paige Elizabeth Cartzdafner
Kyler Johnsen Case
Hannah Lynne Cassingham
Esmeralda Chavez Ballona
Shaolien Zoe Chen-Graf
Paige Annette Colongione
Riley Christopher Cotton
Benjamin William Luke Cozad
Sydnie Coleen Crumrine-Thomsen
Celia Gilela Cruz Poblete
Channa Lynn Marie Davis
Hannah Nicole Deane
Connor DeFrance
Kristopher Kirill Delacoeur
Kristopher Wayne DeMint
Seth Taylor DeSena
Anthony Moon Dion
Louanne Fraceline Marie Dommart
Emerson Faith Dunbar
Laurine Alysia Duncan
Braelyn McKenna Dyer
Zachary Ryan Ehrlich
Mitchell Merle Epstein
Anthony David Escobedo
Elizabeth Marilyn Espinoza
Amber Rose Marie Fackrell
Austin Wallace Fackrell
Rachael Kaye Feeley
Kylie Dawn Ferrier
Stone Edward Fields
Shelby Anne Figueroa
Ethan Robert Flecksteiner
Isaac David Forthun
Rive Michael Fredericks
Kailee Madison Freebern
Kyle John Frei
Nora Grace Frost
Joshua Daniel Frye
James Rhys Gallagher
Miya May Garcia
Lucianna Marie Gardiner
Austin Michael Dale Gastonguay
Nicolas Roy Giannotti
Griffin Thomas Gladman-Hensley
Ethan Zane Glaz
Abella Rose Carroll Glorfield
Savannah Jean Evelyn Golden
Michelle Margaret Gonzales
Judah Sterling Good
Jenny Katerine Gottesman
Kendall Lynne Gould
Weston Blaze Griffith
Michael Pierce Grigorian
Naomi Zoe Hahner
Bella Amara Rose Hall
Cody Alan Hardin
Jorden Gracelynn Harrison
Maans Henrik Hassler
Elliott Robert Hastings
Robert Quinlan Heaton
Amelia Ursula Heinritz
Katalyn Angela Hennig
Daniel James Henry
Stephanie Hernandez-Garcia
Kodi Hoyle
Shelby Nicole Huber
Elizabeth Wilma-Jean Huff
Kendall Ryann Hughes
Maya Alexis Hughes
Ryan Sherwood Iiams
Shawndra Lea Jennings
Kelli Dawn Johnson
Samuel Steven Johnson
Todd Andrew Kalbach
Jaimeson Christopher Kaput
Ava Louise Kasza
Zara Rosalina Katzenstein
Shareese Lorraine Kendrick
Aidan John Keros
John Christopher Kilcourse
Corey James Kilroy
Tristin Eligius Koch
Westin Eligius Koch
Colby Lane Koster
Hazel Schibig Kyle
Colton James Lackey
Jaden Joseph Larsh
Canyon Blade Law
Kyle Jeffrey Ledson
Lucas Phillips Lehmer-Peasley
Peter Philippe Lewandowski
Colby Harlan Locicero
Ashlee Jeanne Loconte
Nehemiah Thomas Lopez
Stephen Ray Lopez
Richard Lee Lovell
Adison Mary Loveton
Landon Mitchell Low
Isabel Diaz Luke
Isabella Rose Lyons
Nina Marie Lyons
Milo Justin Maciulis
Mia Renee Mahurin
Isabella Maldonado
Samantha Drew Maliszewski
Madison Rae Mantooth
Tyler Jacob Martindale
Samantha Martinez
Travis Martinez
Chloe Ann Marie Vallia Massengale Lucchesi
Shane Aiden McAlister
Benjamin Haven McCandless
Danielle Kimberley McClung
Caitlin McCormick
Karlie Belle McCracken
Justin Allen McIntosh
Jadyn Lee Seiling McKenna
Chloe Kathleen Mead
Faith Katielee Menary
Alexander Thomas Menet
Aaron James Meyer
Aven Lee Miller
Gavin Irving Minty
Alondra Miranda
Brandon James Moen
Orion Jesse Paul Molaro
Kamis Lyn Monohan
Kathryn Grace Moore
Lydia Parker Moore
Skylee Cheyenne Moore
James Duke Morales
Ryan Phelan Morgan
Abigail Kline Moya
Utah Hunter Myers
Lily Ann Naramore
Cheyenne Pauline Nelson
Rebecca Michelle Nick
Keaton Beau Nissinen
Preston Timber Nowak
Teola Kayanne Nowak
Sierra Brianne Nunnink
Davis Christian Olsen
Katherine Ann Olswang
Amador Eugene Osorio
Johnathan Anthony Patterson
Steven Terence Person
Rumi Sidhu Petersen
Jackson Scott Pirtle
Joseph Pryor
Colby William Quiggle
Maia Elizabeth Rager
Alma Teresita Ramirez Santos
Lyla Sheyanne Raymond
Aidan Kai Reedy-Schneider
Kaidan Raynes Reischman
Matthew Lee Reyes
Alexis Lee Rhoden
Sydney Dare Rhoden
Jack Van Riley
Arianna Mae Rist
Margot Sophia Roa-O’brien
Gyana Paula Roberts
Jordan Alexander Robinson
Lilyanna Estella Rodrigues
Elise Linnea Rodriguez
Oliver Jerome Roperto
Robert Gavin Ross
Robert Anthony Roy
David Roland Rueckert
Morgan Eric Rumpler
Isabella Marie De Jesus Sanchez
Santino Gilbert Ygnacio Sanchez-Lane
Macy Lynn Gene Sanders
Damian Valentino Santistevan
Danielle Ann Marie Schnitzius
Isaiah Miles Gregory Schofield
Ethan James Schuler
Daniela Julia Schumacher
Logan Thomas Schwartz
Alexander Liam Seck
Riley Ann Sether
Jack William Seward
Arion Nevan Sharp
Sarah Carina Skotnicki
Samuel Michael Slay
Arik Rene Smart
Joshua David Edward Smith
Lucinda Mayumi Solyan
Wyatt Stallings
Charlotte Abigail Stehmeyer
Ava Paige Stephan
Connor Walter Stoll
Ty Brenden Sullivan
Madison Madrid Tagg
Benjamin William Osceola Taylor
Mason Makenzie Terray
Brendan True Thomas
Jaden Makiah Thomas
Kambree Michelle Thompson
Tommy Ray Thompson
Hannah Lea Tiffany
James Michael Tillotson
Mathew James Tintle
Bakir Lee Torkman
Zion Jacob Tout
Moises Tovar-Meza
Ayla Anahi Trejo Quintero
Bailey Star Jasmine Trent
Julianna Renne Tygart
Kimberly Carson Tyler
Anthony Michael Updegraff
Tiffany Anna Vadney
Lilian Antoinette Van Orman-Kingston
Logan Ron Vanderhoof
Rheanne Dawn Vegas
Tal Vinizky
Myra Rose-Marie Walker
Jayden Kierra Walters
Elias Lindsey Washburn
Victor Anthony Weiss
William Joseph Weiss-Preszler
Aaron Michael Wheat
Reese McKenna Wheeler
Danny Michael White
Bryce Hunter Wicklander
Charles John Wilcoxen
Elijahblue Wilkinson
Hannah Nancy Wilson-Daley
Yachun Yang
Kiyoshi Dakin Yonenaka
Chloe Lynn-Marie Young
Jayson Matthew Youngman
Alexandra Larocque Zetterberg
Eva Teresa Zlimen
Madeline Jeanette Zucca
*Note: additional students not shown who opted out of news media.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User